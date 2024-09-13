news

Sauber still on the fence about who to put in F1's last remaining seat

13 September 2024 - 16:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Speaking to reporters on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Alessandro Bravi said Mattia Binotto was assessing drivers but there was no rush to announce a decision and a move may come in weeks.
Speaking to reporters on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Alessandro Bravi said Mattia Binotto was assessing drivers but there was no rush to announce a decision and a move may come in weeks.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sauber are still evaluating their options for the last seat available on next year's Formula One grid, representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said as they prepare to become the Audi factory team from 2026.

The signing of German driver Nico Hulkenberg from Haas has already been announced, before Audi appointed Ferrari's former principal Mattia Binotto in July to lead its Formula One project.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Bravi said Binotto was assessing drivers but there was no rush to announce a decision and a move may come in weeks.

“We are evaluating the options to see which is the best balance between a short-term experience and medium- to long-term, maybe young talent. There are potential candidates on both sides,” Bravi said.

He added that Finn Valtteri Bottas, in his third season with the team after stints at Williams and Mercedes, was “on top of our list” but there were “other opportunities”.

“We are looking at all the pros and cons and Mattia will take the decision based not only on 2025 but also in the medium- to long-term strategy for the Audi F1 project.”

Bravi's comments come a day after Bottas said talks were progressing and he was set on remaining in Formula One.

“For me it's clear where I want to be and where I most likely will be, which is in Formula One,” he said, adding it was now a “waiting game” but he was “less stressed”.

“We have a good relationship with Mattia and we have open talks all the time, so things will eventually be set one way or the other.”

Other drivers in the frame include Brazilian Formula Two prospect Gabriel Bortoleto, a protégé of Aston Martin's double world champion Fernando Alonso and member of McLaren's driver development programme.

On Thursday, Spaniard Alonso praised the 19-year-old and said it was only a matter of time before Bortoleto made it to Formula One.

MORE:

Verstappen fastest in first Azerbaijan GP practice as Leclerc crashes

Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari as Formula One leader Max Verstappen lapped fastest for champions Red Bull in a three-times halted first practice ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Perez says different driving styles have masked Red Bull struggles

Sergio Perez suggested he could benefit more than teammate Max Verstappen from any fix to the car issues that have slowed Formula One champions Red ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Norris not expecting Piastri to gift him race wins

Lando Norris said he was not expecting teammate Oscar Piastri to gift him race wins despite McLaren's decision to put the Briton first in the Formula ...
Motoring
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Leclerc bounces back from crash to top second Azerbaijan GP practice Motorsport
  2. Ford to reboot manufacturing plant in India news
  3. Sauber still on the fence about who to put in F1's last remaining seat news
  4. Toyota to launch a hotter Corolla GRMN hatch New Models
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Watch: Firstrand posts higher profit
GWM Tank 500