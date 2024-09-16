The EU is aiming to hold a vote to introduce definitive tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China on September 25, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plan.
The European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China, on top of the EU's standard 10% car import duty.
Last Thursday, the EU received offers from EV makers in China for minimum import prices into the union as a way of avoiding tariffs, but had rejected all of them.
The European Commission declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.
EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis will meet Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao on Thursday.
In July, the EU imposed tariffs on imports of electric vehicles made in China by companies including BYD, Geely and SAIC. In August last year it cut a planned tariff on Tesla's China-made EV imports to 9%, lower than what was indicated initially, and said some Chinese companies in joint ventures with EU carmakers may also receive lower planned punitive duties on Chinese-made EV imports.
The proposed final duties will be subject to a vote by the EU's 27 members. They will be implemented by the end of October unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members representing 65% of the EU population votes against the levies.
EU plans September 25 vote on raising tariffs on China EVs: Bloomberg News
Image: China Photos/Getty Images
