First fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT rolls off production line

16 September 2024
The vehicle is finished in Tourmaline Green and features a Gravity Grey and Mandarin interior. It is the same specification as the model featured in Bentley’s launch film and the 'Underwater Speed Record' event.
Image: Supplied

Bentley on Monday announced the first model of its fourth-generation Continental GT has completed production in time to celebrate the 136th birthday of Walter Owen Bentley.

The car will first be used as part of Bentley's UK press fleet and will later be added to the company's Heritage Collection, which includes 45 models spanning the company’s history.

The vehicle is finished in Tourmaline Green and features a Gravity Grey and Mandarin interior. It is the same specification as the model featured in Bentley’s launch film and the “Underwater Speed Record” event.

Production of customer cars will follow, with each vehicle customised from one of 46-billion possible configurations offered through Bentley’s standard options list.

The new Continental GT Speed includes a redesigned exterior and interior, reflecting the styling introduced by the Bentley Bacalar and Batur models.

It is powered by an Ultra Performance Hybrid system, combining a twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 engine with a 140kW electric motor. This produces a total of 575kW and 1,000 Nm of torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.

The vehicle has an electric range of 81km.

