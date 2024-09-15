news

Seven7 Drive against cancer hits the road

16 September 2024 - 10:26 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Korean automotive brand Kia, which has partnered with the Seven7 Drive from the start in 2015, is again participating in the ninth iteration of the drive.
South Korean automotive brand Kia, which has partnered with the Seven7 Drive from the start in 2015, is again participating in the ninth iteration of the drive.
Image: Supplied

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A cross-country drive under the Seven7 Drive banner has been held to mark the event since 2015, and this year’s event takes place this week.

The Seven7 Drive, spearheaded by automotive journalist Danie Botha, aims to increase awareness about the benefits of early detection while delivering supplies to children in seven hospitals across the country.

South Korean automotive brand Kia, which has partnered with the Seven7 Drive from the start in 2015, is again participating in the ninth iteration of the drive. It will be joined by new partners Toyota SA, which will participate with the new Hilux 48V hybrid double-cab, Stellantis SA in a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and Hyundai in a Venue Cargo.

The vehicles will be driven by Botha, Ziphorah Masethe of Ignition TV, former rally driver Hannes Grobler and ILS medic George Wright.

The drive started at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg on September 15, visiting medical facilities in Pietermaritzburg, Bloemfontein, Gqeberha, Cape Town, Kimberley and Polokwane. It concludes on September 21 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.

The organisers said cancer is the second leading cause of death in children aged one to 14, and continues to rise globally. Many of SA’s academic hospitals have paediatric oncology units, but due to a continued lack of awareness about the benefits of early detection the survival rate among diagnosed cases remains low. 

The ninth iteration of the Seven7 Drive is on an inter-provincial drive to oncology units at SA academic hospitals.
The ninth iteration of the Seven7 Drive is on an inter-provincial drive to oncology units at SA academic hospitals.
Image: Supplied

“With the combined expertise of the new board, and support from the SA motoring industry, Seven7 Drive will be able to help more children more regularly,” said Botha.

“As per Seven7 tradition we’ll be steering clear of main roads as best as we can, and will stick to lesser driven routes. There have been reports about snow near Lesotho, so that could get interesting, specially in the front-wheel drive vehicles. But an adventure is not an adventure without a few stories to tell, so we are up for the challenge.”

Several other sponsors have contributed to this year’s drive, including Freshive Digital, Ignition TV, Wilna Moolman and the community from Kareedouw in the Eastern Cape and Road Lodge Kimberley.

EU plans September 25 vote on raising tariffs on China EVs: Bloomberg News

The EU is aiming to hold a vote to introduce definitive tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China on September 25, Bloomberg News reported on ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Ford to reboot manufacturing plant in India

Ford said on Friday it plans to restart manufacturing at its factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, two years after it ended production ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Jaguar Mark X 4.2 purchased by Madonna going under the hammer

A 1967 Jaguar Mark X 4.2 once owned by Madonna is to be auctioned by UK auction house H&H Classics.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa takes early lead at 2024 BMW GS Trophy Motorsport
  2. EU says deadline for Chinese EV price offers has passed news
  3. Enviro Automotive launches electric SRM T3 EV 1.6-tonne bakkie New Models
  4. First fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT rolls off production line news
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
2024 Festival of Motoring