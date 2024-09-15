September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A cross-country drive under the Seven7 Drive banner has been held to mark the event since 2015, and this year’s event takes place this week.
The Seven7 Drive, spearheaded by automotive journalist Danie Botha, aims to increase awareness about the benefits of early detection while delivering supplies to children in seven hospitals across the country.
South Korean automotive brand Kia, which has partnered with the Seven7 Drive from the start in 2015, is again participating in the ninth iteration of the drive. It will be joined by new partners Toyota SA, which will participate with the new Hilux 48V hybrid double-cab, Stellantis SA in a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and Hyundai in a Venue Cargo.
The vehicles will be driven by Botha, Ziphorah Masethe of Ignition TV, former rally driver Hannes Grobler and ILS medic George Wright.
The drive started at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg on September 15, visiting medical facilities in Pietermaritzburg, Bloemfontein, Gqeberha, Cape Town, Kimberley and Polokwane. It concludes on September 21 at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.
The organisers said cancer is the second leading cause of death in children aged one to 14, and continues to rise globally. Many of SA’s academic hospitals have paediatric oncology units, but due to a continued lack of awareness about the benefits of early detection the survival rate among diagnosed cases remains low.
Seven7 Drive against cancer hits the road
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“With the combined expertise of the new board, and support from the SA motoring industry, Seven7 Drive will be able to help more children more regularly,” said Botha.
“As per Seven7 tradition we’ll be steering clear of main roads as best as we can, and will stick to lesser driven routes. There have been reports about snow near Lesotho, so that could get interesting, specially in the front-wheel drive vehicles. But an adventure is not an adventure without a few stories to tell, so we are up for the challenge.”
Several other sponsors have contributed to this year’s drive, including Freshive Digital, Ignition TV, Wilna Moolman and the community from Kareedouw in the Eastern Cape and Road Lodge Kimberley.
