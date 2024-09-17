news

Renault Master wins 2025 International Van of the Year

17 September 2024 - 10:35 By Motoring Staff
The Master was elected unanimously by a panel of experts representing 25 European countries.
Image: Supplied

The Renault Master scooped the 2025 International Van Of The Year (Ivoty) award at a ceremony held during the IAA Transportation Conference in Hanover, Germany, on Monday. It was elected unanimously by a panel of experts representing 25 European countries.

“The Ivoty jury were impressed with the new design and high levels of innovation and technology developed for the Master, which features advanced aerodynamics, increased usability and enhanced efficiency, space, safety and comfort. Plus the fact that its new modular platform accommodates diesel, electric and hydrogen powertrains. All attributes that meet the criteria for the award programme. Congratulations to Renault on this achievement,” said International Van of the Year Award jury chair Jarlath Sweeney. 

The Master is Renault's fifth van to win the prominent title after Master II (1998), Trafic II (2002), Kangoo Z.E (2012) and Kangoo Van III (2022).

