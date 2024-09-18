Stellantis has taken measures and is working hard to avoid the risk of plant closures, as recently announced by rival Volkswagen , the carmaker's CEO Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday.
"We have done many unpopular things over the past few years to avoid as much as possible" a situation similar to Volkswagen, Tavares said.
"We have been criticised for that, for taking decisions which were not always well understood," Tavares said, adding the key was to sell EV cars at the same prices as traditional petrol models.
Earlier this month Europe's largest automaker Volkswagen announced it was considering for the first time in its history to close factories in its home country Germany.
Stellantis working to avoid Volkswagen plant-closing scenario, CEO says
Image: Newspress UK
