news

Stellantis working to avoid Volkswagen plant-closing scenario, CEO says

18 September 2024 - 07:38 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellantis has as many as 15 brands within its stable.
Stellantis has as many as 15 brands within its stable.
Image: Newspress UK

Stellantis has taken measures and is working hard to avoid the risk of plant closures, as recently announced by rival Volkswagen , the carmaker's CEO Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday.

"We have done many unpopular things over the past few years to avoid as much as possible" a situation similar to Volkswagen, Tavares said.

"We have been criticised for that, for taking decisions which were not always well understood," Tavares said, adding the key was to sell EV cars at the same prices as traditional petrol models.

Earlier this month Europe's largest automaker Volkswagen announced it was considering for the first time in its history to close factories in its home country Germany.

READ MORE:

How VW's factory threat is stress-testing Germany's economic model

Having lost cheap energy from Russia and facing uncertainty over its once-lucrative trade ties with China, big German business is now facing a crunch ...
Motoring
1 week ago

VW considers historic German plant closures in cost drive

Volkswagen is considering closing factories in Germany for the first time, in a move that shows the mounting price pressure Europe's top carmaker ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Auto workers union files unfair labour practice charges against Stellantis

The United Auto Workers union said on Monday it had filed unfair labour practice charges against Chrysler-parent Stellantis for violating the labour ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SKF to spin off automotive unit, list it on Nasdaq Stockholm news
  2. REVIEW | Ford Ranger Tremor puts on brawny show Reviews
  3. Bosch chief sees stagnating growth in car markets worldwide news
  4. Stellantis working to avoid Volkswagen plant-closing scenario, CEO says news
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Briefing by South African Police Service (SAPS) on intervention Plan to combat ...
Cuba slashes size of daily bread ration as ingredients run thin | REUTERS