news

China, Europe aim to resolve differences over investigation of Chinese EVs: Xinhua

20 September 2024 - 08:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The meeting comes as the European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China, on top of the EU's standard 10% car import duty.
The meeting comes as the European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China, on top of the EU's standard 10% car import duty.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

China's commerce minister Wang Wentao and the European Commission's Valdis Dombrovskis expressed political will to resolve differences over the EU's ongoing anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs during a meeting in Brussels, Xinhua said on Thursday.

China and the EU engaged in a "comprehensive, in-depth, and constructive consultation" where both sides "expressed clearly their political will to resolve their differences through consultations", Xinhua said.

The two sides agreed to continue pushing forward negotiations on the price commitments and "spare no effort to reach a mutually acceptable solution through friendly dialogue and consultation".

The meeting comes as the European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China, on top of the EU's standard 10% car import duty.

The EU's 27 members are due to vote on the proposed final duties on September 25. They will be implemented by the end of October unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members representing 65% of the EU population votes against the levies.

EU car sales reach three-year low in August, EV sales down 43.9%: ACEA

New car sales in the EU fell 18.3% in August to their lowest in three years, dragged by double-digit losses in major markets Germany, France and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Waymo in talks with Hyundai to produce self-driving taxis: report

Alphabet's Waymo is in talks with South Korea's Hyundai to outsource manufacturing of its self-driving vehicles, South Korean newspaper, Electronic ...
Motoring
1 day ago

China says will negotiate 'until the last minute' on EU EV probe

China's commerce minister said on Wednesday that Beijing will continue to negotiate "until the last minute" on the EU's electric vehicle probe, with ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Max Verstappen slapped on the wrist for swearing at press conference Motorsport
  2. Leclerc fastest in first Singapore GP practice session Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New GAC Emkoo is refined, though not without foibles New Models
  4. Nissan grows Navara bakkie range with new variants New Models
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes