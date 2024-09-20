news

Mercedes trims 2024 core profit outlook again after China sales fall

20 September 2024 - 07:54 By Reuters
Mercedes-Benz Cars expects an adjusted return on sales to be between 7.5% and 8.5% from 10% to 11% previously, implying an expected adjusted return on sales of around 6% for the second half of the year.
Image: Andreas Gebert/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday cut its full-year profit margin for the second time in less than two months after overall sales volume fell in China.

The ongoing weakness of the Chinese market for luxury cars prompted the Stuttgart carmaker to trim its outlook after having done so as recently as July.

Frankfurt-listed shares in Mercedes-Benz were 3.4% lower on the news.

With GDP growth in China losing momentum due to weaker consumption as well as a continued downturn in the real estate sector, the company adjusted its earnings outlook for 2024 for Mercedes-Benz Cars and the Mercedes-Benz Group.

Mercedes-Benz Cars expects an adjusted return on sales to be between 7.5% and 8.5% from 10% to 11% previously, implying an expected adjusted return on sales of around 6% for the second half of the year.

As a result, Mercedes-Benz Group's earnings before interest and taxes are expected to be significantly below last year's level, and free cash flow for the group's industrial business is also expected to be significantly less than the previous year's level.

Last week BMW also flagged ongoing muted demand in China affecting sales in the country, adding to the group of carmakers facing difficulties in the world's second-biggest economy, which is also the world's largest car market.

