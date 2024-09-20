news

Türkiye cracks down on hybrid car imports as it seeks Chinese investment

20 September 2024 - 12:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In July China's BYD agreed with the Turkish government to build a $1bn (R17.57bn) plant in Türkiye with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles.
In July China's BYD agreed with the Turkish government to build a $1bn (R17.57bn) plant in Türkiye with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles.
Image: Elif Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

Türkiye's trade ministry has imposed strict conditions on the import of plug-in hybrid vehicles from some countries, including China, according to a notice published in the Official Gazette on Friday.

The move follows a decision in June to limit imports of electric vehicles.

China has faced widespread criticism over its vehicle exports, which many countries claim are heavily subsidised by Beijing.

Analysts say Ankara is also seeking to increase pressure on Chinese carmakers with which it is holding talks about investing in production in Türkiye.

The notice, which takes effect in 30 days, says an importer must meet conditions including having 20 authorised service shops in seven different regions of Türkiye, in order to import chargeable hybrid vehicles not produced in the EU or in countries with which Türkiye has a free-trade agreement.

Analysts say no importers meet the conditions.

China warns carmakers of risks in building plants overseas: sources

At a recent meeting China's commerce ministry warned the country's carmakers of the risks of making car-related investments overseas, said two people ...
Motoring
1 week ago

"All plug-in hybrid vehicles that will come from now on will be blocked, apart from those in stock already. Other hybrid cars are already subject to a high customs tax," Erol Sahin, founder of EBS Danismanlik consultancy said.

He added the government was "toughening its message of hurry up" to the Chinese firms with which it is negotiating over domestic production.

In July China's BYD agreed with the Turkish government to build a $1bn (R17.57bn) plant in Türkiye with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

Last week Turkish sources said BYD's investment process in Türkiye continued without any problems, after China's warning to its companies about the risk of overseas investment.

China's Chery and SAIC are also in talks.

In Europe sales of fully electric vehicles have been falling more rapidly than of hybrid cars, data has shown this week.

Türkiye's domestic car and light vehicle market was at 762,000 units for the first eight months of the year, around the same as last year. Imports of Chinese brands jumped more than two fold to 63,000 units, taking 8% market share, according to industry data.

READ MORE:

GM’s Cruise to begin testing autonomous vehicles in California

General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise said on Thursday it will begin supervised testing with up to five autonomous vehicles in California's Bay ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

China, Europe aim to resolve differences over investigation of Chinese EVs: Xinhua

China's commerce minister Wang Wentao and the European Commission's Valdis Dombrovskis expressed political will to resolve differences over the EU's ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Mercedes trims 2024 core profit outlook again after China sales fall

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday cut its full-year profit margin for the second time in less than two months after overall sales volume fell in China.
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Max Verstappen slapped on the wrist for swearing at press conference Motorsport
  2. Leclerc fastest in first Singapore GP practice session Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New GAC Emkoo is refined, though not without foibles New Models
  4. Nissan grows Navara bakkie range with new variants New Models
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes