news

VinFast reports wider sequential gross loss

23 September 2024 - 07:52 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
VinFast, which started delivering cars in California last year, reported a gross loss of $224m in the April to June period, compared with a $151m gross loss in the quarter before.
VinFast, which started delivering cars in California last year, reported a gross loss of $224m in the April to June period, compared with a $151m gross loss in the quarter before.
Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast reported a deeper second quarter loss on Friday, driven by rising costs linked to its ambitious Asia expansion, though its revenue remained on a rising trend, according to its exchange filing.

VinFast, which started delivering cars in California last year, reported a gross loss of $224m (R3.90bn) in the April to June period, compared with a $151m (R2.63bn) gross loss in the quarter before.

While revenue from accelerated vehicle deliveries jumped 33% quarter-on-quarter to $357.4m (R6.21bn), that was not enough to offset higher costs of sales and operations.

VinFast has been expanding aggressively to Asian markets to capitalise on growing demand for electric vehicles in those regions and offsetting a weaker buying environment in the US.

The EV maker's gross margin stood at negative 62.7% in the second quarter, primarily due to an impairment charge on the net residual value of $104m (R1.81bn), compared to $5m (R86.9m) in the us one before.

However, excluding the factors, the company noted an improvement in gross profit margin.

Deliveries in the first half of 2024 were recorded at 22,348 vehicles, up 101% against the same period last year, with half the deliveries made to affiliates of its parent company.

READ MORE:

Türkiye cracks down on hybrid car imports as it seeks Chinese investment

Türkiye's trade ministry has imposed strict conditions on the import of plug-in hybrid vehicles from some countries, including China, according to a ...
Motoring
3 days ago

GM’s Cruise to begin testing autonomous vehicles in California

General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise said on Thursday it will begin supervised testing with up to five autonomous vehicles in California's Bay ...
Motoring
3 days ago

China, Europe aim to resolve differences over investigation of Chinese EVs: Xinhua

China's commerce minister Wang Wentao and the European Commission's Valdis Dombrovskis expressed political will to resolve differences over the EU's ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mekies fuels Ricciardo exit speculation with 'fastest lap' comment Motorsport
  2. New Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus arrive in Mzansi: pricing and specs New Models
  3. Stella says rear wing ‘red herring’ was good for McLaren Motorsport
  4. Mercedes to accelerate autonomous driving on Germany’s autobahns news
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

2024 Mini Countryman C
'Elsbeth' Trailer | New Series Thursday February 29