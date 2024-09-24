German auto woes linked to weak Chinese demand: economy minister
24 September 2024 - 09:04
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Most of the German automotive industry's problems are due to weak demand from China and there are no signs of this changing in the short-term, economy minister Robert Habeck said on Monday as Berlin mulls options to support its automobile industry.
“The global economy is in a phase of weakness and this is complicated for the German economy, which is particularly strong in exports,” Habeck said after talks with the automobile industry to discuss structural challenges to a wider electric mobility rollout.
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.