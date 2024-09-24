news

German auto woes linked to weak Chinese demand: economy minister

24 September 2024 - 09:04 By Reuters
Most of the German automotive industry's problems are due to weak demand from China and there are no signs of this changing in the short-term, economy minister Robert Habeck said on Monday as Berlin mulls options to support its automobile industry.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

“The global economy is in a phase of weakness and this is complicated for the German economy, which is particularly strong in exports,” Habeck said after talks with the automobile industry to discuss structural challenges to a wider electric mobility rollout.

