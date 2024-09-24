news

Italy to present proposal for early review of EU combustion engine ban

24 September 2024 - 09:23 By Reuters
Italy is among a group of EU countries pushing back against the bloc's so-called Green Deal, led by the European Commission, to tackle climate change and curb pollution, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (pictured) often dismissing its proposals as "ideological".
Image: Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images

Italy will file an official proposal this week to bring forward to next year a planned EU review of the bloc's ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine cars from 2035, industry minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday.

Italy's proposal will be discussed by its national delegation of EU legislators on Wednesday before being presented the next day at a meeting of EU industry ministers, Urso said.

“We believe it's necessary to modify the direction of EU industrial policy,” Urso told a gathering of business associations and trade unions.

“The automotive sector is the one where a change from the Green Deal is most required,” he added.

Stellantis begins search for new CEO, lays out plan to improve US business

Stellantis is searching for CEO Carlos Tavares' successor, the company said on Monday.
Motoring
11 hours ago

In March 2023, EU countries approved a landmark law that will require all new cars to have zero CO2 emissions from 2035, effectively banning diesel and petrol vehicles and leaving the market almost solely to electric ones.

The EU Commission, however, scheduled a review of the legislation for 2026 to assess technological advances of hybrid cars and whether they can comply with the 2035 goal. The EU law also includes an exemption for cars running on e-fuels.

Last week Meloni called the planned phase-out of internal combustion cars a “self-destructive” decision, saying it was causing too much damage to Europe's auto industry.

The EU measures were meant to speed up the electrification of the sector but several carmakers have recently started to scale down their electric vehicle rollout plans due to poor demand.

European auto lobby ACEA last week called for “relief” from the EU on intermediate CO2 targets for cars and vans coming into effect in 2025.

However, Stellantis, Europe's second-largest carmaker and owner of Italy's Fiat, opposes any move to delay EU emission targets set for next year, its CEO Carlos Tavares has said. Stellantis is not a member of ACEA.

