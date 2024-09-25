Hyundai Motor India has obtained approval for its initial public offering (IPO) from the securities and exchange board of India (Sebi), according to two sources familiar with the situation.
The South Korean carmaker plans to raise $3bn (about R52,054,350,000) at a roughly $20bn (about R347,029,000,000) valuation, sources previously told Reuters.
This would make it the first carmaker to go public in India in two decades, after market leader Maruti Suzuki's IPO in 2003.
Hyundai India did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours.
The carmaker is looking to reclaim market share from increasingly formidable domestic rivals, such as Tata Motors, by expanding its SUV lineup.
It plans to launch its first India-made electric vehicle early next year and introduce at least two combustion-powered models tailored for the market starting in 2026, three sources with knowledge of the company's plans previously told Reuters.
India is the third-biggest revenue generator globally for Hyundai after the US and South Korea, and it has invested $5bn (about R86,757,250,000) in the country with commitments to pump in another $4bn (about R69,397,000,000) over the next decade.
Separately, Sebi also approved the IPO of SoftBank-backed food delivery giant Swiggy, which is targeting a valuation of around $15bn (about R260,238,750,000) and aims to raise $1bn to $1.2bn (about R17,349,250,000 to R20,819,100,000), according to sources familiar with the matter.
Indian market regulator greenlights Hyundai India IPO: sources
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
