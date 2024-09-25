news

Indian market regulator greenlights Hyundai India IPO: sources

25 September 2024 - 08:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South Korean carmaker plans to raise $3bn at a roughly $20bn valuation, sources previously told Reuters.
The South Korean carmaker plans to raise $3bn at a roughly $20bn valuation, sources previously told Reuters.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hyundai Motor India has obtained approval for its initial public offering (IPO) from the securities and exchange board of India (Sebi), according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The South Korean carmaker plans to raise $3bn (about R52,054,350,000) at a roughly $20bn (about R347,029,000,000) valuation, sources previously told Reuters.

This would make it the first carmaker to go public in India in two decades, after market leader Maruti Suzuki's IPO in 2003.

Hyundai India did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

The carmaker is looking to reclaim market share from increasingly formidable domestic rivals, such as Tata Motors, by expanding its SUV lineup.

It plans to launch its first India-made electric vehicle early next year and introduce at least two combustion-powered models tailored for the market starting in 2026, three sources with knowledge of the company's plans previously told Reuters.

India is the third-biggest revenue generator globally for Hyundai after the US and South Korea, and it has invested $5bn (about R86,757,250,000) in the country with commitments to pump in another $4bn (about R69,397,000,000) over the next decade.

Separately, Sebi also approved the IPO of SoftBank-backed food delivery giant Swiggy, which is targeting a valuation of around $15bn (about R260,238,750,000) and aims to raise $1bn to $1.2bn (about R17,349,250,000 to R20,819,100,000), according to sources familiar with the matter.

Why Biden's car-tech ban is a powerful new weapon against Chinese EVs

Ban includes hardware and software, even for cars built outside China
Motoring
16 hours ago

Google and Volkswagen partner on smartphone AI assistant

Alphabet’s Google is providing key capabilities for an artificial intelligence assistant for Volkswagen drivers in a smartphone app, part of Google's ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Leapmotor and Stellantis open orders for budget EVs in Europe

China's Leapmotor is set to start taking orders in Europe for a city car and an SUV, the carmaker and its partner Stellantis said on Tuesday as they ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d Reviews
  2. VW labour clash spotlights Europe’s car factory conundrum news
  3. Indian market regulator greenlights Hyundai India IPO: sources news
  4. Red Bull strategy chief Will Courtenay to join McLaren as sporting director Motorsport
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d
Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS