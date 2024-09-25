news

Ineos Grenadier production halted by component shortage

Hambach plant in France expects to restart Grenadier and Quartermaster production by beginning of 2025

25 September 2024 - 09:14 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Ineos Grenadier was introduced in 2023 as a reborn Land Rover Defender.
The Ineos Grenadier was introduced in 2023 as a reborn Land Rover Defender.
Image: Supplied

Production of the Ineos Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pickup has come to a halt, possibly until the beginning of 2025.

The British firm said production at its Hambach plant in France has encountered a critical component shortage beyond its control, causing a pause in its production schedule. It did not name the component but said it was a temporary challenge and it expected to impact supply of the vehicles until the beginning of 2025.

“Supply chain issues have been impacting the automotive industry for several years  due to complex global problems that have changed over time. We are not alone in facing these issues,” Ineos said. 

“However, we have good stock levels of ready-to-go Grenadier and Quartermaster models available across our active markets. Our retail partners will be able to assist customers in locating matching and/or similarly suitable vehicles to fulfil demand during this time. Customers with existing orders which will be delayed are being contacted over the next few days.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to get our manufacturing back up and running and to catch up with demand as swiftly as we can.”

Ineos launched the Grenadier in 2023 as a modern adventure vehicle inspired by the previous generation Land Rover Defender. In 2024 the Quartermaster was introduced as the double cab bakkie version.

The vehicles are sold in 45 countries including South Africa. The company does not reveal local sales figures but globally the brand expects to deliver its 20,000th car by the end of the year.

MORE

FIRST DRIVE | Why the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is the ultimate off-road accessory

The word “epic” is probably used more liberally than it should be in our world of hashtagged superlatives, but in the Ineos Grenadier it fits the ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

This is how much you'll pay for the new Ineos Grenadier in SA

Ineos has revealed the model range and prices of the Grenadier 4x4 range to go on sale in SA in October.
Motoring
2 years ago

FIRST DRIVE | Ineos Grenadier is an old-school off-roader with serious ability

Denis Droppa attended the world launch of the new British off-roader in the Scottish Highlands.
Motoring
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW workers threaten strikes to fight 'historic mistake' of plant closures news
  2. Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback range gets a diesel boost New Models
  3. MotoGP to return to India in 2026 Motorsport
  4. Hennessey unleashes new Venom 800 Super Truck New Models
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...
Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile