Production of the Ineos Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pickup has come to a halt, possibly until the beginning of 2025.
The British firm said production at its Hambach plant in France has encountered a critical component shortage beyond its control, causing a pause in its production schedule. It did not name the component but said it was a temporary challenge and it expected to impact supply of the vehicles until the beginning of 2025.
“Supply chain issues have been impacting the automotive industry for several years due to complex global problems that have changed over time. We are not alone in facing these issues,” Ineos said.
“However, we have good stock levels of ready-to-go Grenadier and Quartermaster models available across our active markets. Our retail partners will be able to assist customers in locating matching and/or similarly suitable vehicles to fulfil demand during this time. Customers with existing orders which will be delayed are being contacted over the next few days.
“We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to get our manufacturing back up and running and to catch up with demand as swiftly as we can.”
Ineos launched the Grenadier in 2023 as a modern adventure vehicle inspired by the previous generation Land Rover Defender. In 2024 the Quartermaster was introduced as the double cab bakkie version.
The vehicles are sold in 45 countries including South Africa. The company does not reveal local sales figures but globally the brand expects to deliver its 20,000th car by the end of the year.
Ineos Grenadier production halted by component shortage
Hambach plant in France expects to restart Grenadier and Quartermaster production by beginning of 2025
Image: Supplied
Production of the Ineos Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pickup has come to a halt, possibly until the beginning of 2025.
The British firm said production at its Hambach plant in France has encountered a critical component shortage beyond its control, causing a pause in its production schedule. It did not name the component but said it was a temporary challenge and it expected to impact supply of the vehicles until the beginning of 2025.
“Supply chain issues have been impacting the automotive industry for several years due to complex global problems that have changed over time. We are not alone in facing these issues,” Ineos said.
“However, we have good stock levels of ready-to-go Grenadier and Quartermaster models available across our active markets. Our retail partners will be able to assist customers in locating matching and/or similarly suitable vehicles to fulfil demand during this time. Customers with existing orders which will be delayed are being contacted over the next few days.
“We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to get our manufacturing back up and running and to catch up with demand as swiftly as we can.”
Ineos launched the Grenadier in 2023 as a modern adventure vehicle inspired by the previous generation Land Rover Defender. In 2024 the Quartermaster was introduced as the double cab bakkie version.
The vehicles are sold in 45 countries including South Africa. The company does not reveal local sales figures but globally the brand expects to deliver its 20,000th car by the end of the year.
MORE
FIRST DRIVE | Why the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is the ultimate off-road accessory
This is how much you'll pay for the new Ineos Grenadier in SA
FIRST DRIVE | Ineos Grenadier is an old-school off-roader with serious ability
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos