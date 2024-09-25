news

Uber and WeRide partner to launch robotaxis in UAE

25 September 2024 - 13:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The ride-hailing firm's partnership with WeRide is set to launch in Abu Dhabi later this year.
The ride-hailing firm's partnership with WeRide is set to launch in Abu Dhabi later this year.
Image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Uber Technologies and WeRide announced a partnership on Wednesday to bring the Chinese self-driving technology firm's vehicles to the rideshare platform, starting in the UAE.

WeRide's first collaboration with a global ride-hailing platform will help the company expand its reach beyond China, while Uber takes another step towards incorporating robotaxis into its platform.

Uber expanded its partnership with Alphabet's Waymo to bring robotaxis to Austin and Atlanta in the US earlier this month.

In August, Uber tied up with General Motors' robotaxi unit Cruise, which will offer its autonomous vehicles on the platform from next year.

The ride-hailing firm's partnership with WeRide is set to launch in Abu Dhabi later this year.

WeRide was granted the UAE's first and only national licence for self-driving vehicles, which allows the Chinese firm to test and operate robotaxis on public roads throughout the country.

WeRide was expected to list its shares in the US, valuing the firm up to $5bn (R86bn), but its initial public offering has been delayed and the firm said it was working to complete documentation to go ahead with the listing.

The Biden administration on Monday proposed prohibitions that would prevent testing of self-driving cars on US roads by Chinese carmakers and which would extend to vehicle software and hardware produced by other US foreign adversaries, including Russia.

READ MORE:

Ineos Grenadier production halted by component shortage

Hambach plant in France expects to restart Grenadier and Quartermaster production by beginning of 2025.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Indian market regulator greenlights Hyundai India IPO: sources

Hyundai Motor India has obtained approval for its initial public offering from the securities and exchange board of India, according to two sources ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

VW labour clash spotlights Europe’s car factory conundrum

Volkswagen's showdown with powerful labour leaders over how to tackle spiralling costs at underused German factories has triggered intense ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW workers threaten strikes to fight 'historic mistake' of plant closures news
  2. Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback range gets a diesel boost New Models
  3. MotoGP to return to India in 2026 Motorsport
  4. Hennessey unleashes new Venom 800 Super Truck New Models
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...
Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile