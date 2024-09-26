news

Ford, GM shares fall after Morgan Stanley analyst downgrade

26 September 2024 - 08:17 By Reuters
Shares of Ford and General Motors fell about 5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the US carmakers, citing a challenging market environment marked by falling prices and growing competitive threats, particularly from China.
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Legacy US carmakers are faced with high inventories, falling prices, and signs of weakening consumer demand even as car manufacturers from Japan and South Korea, as well as electric vehicle makers, increasingly gain market share, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Adam Jonas said in an investor note.

Competitive pressure from China, which produces 9-million more cars than it buys, is also weighing on US car makers, the analysts said.

Ford was downgraded to “equal weight” from “overweight”, while its price target was cut to $12 from $16. Its shares were down more than 4% at $10.43, on track for the biggest daily percentage decline since early August. General Motors was downgraded to “underweight” from “equal weight” and its price target cut to $42 from $47. Its stock fell 5.4% to $45.50, making it the biggest daily percentage decline since early September.

EV maker Rivian and Canadian parts manufacturer Magna International were both downgraded to “equal weight” from “overweight.” Shares of Rivian were down 5.7% while Magna's were off 4.7%.

However, several car retailers and dealerships, including Penske, Asbury and Sonic, were upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Unlike car manufacturers, the dealerships have favourable consumer and brand exposure, are insulated from Chinese competition, and generate recurring profits from servicing vehicles and selling parts. Shares of Penske were up 0.5%, Asbury gained 2% and Sonic added 0.3%.

