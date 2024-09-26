news

JLR, Altilium to test EV batteries made with recycled materials

26 September 2024 - 15:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
British recycling firm Altilium and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will build and test battery cells made using recycled materials from old Jaguar i-Pace (pictured) electric vehicles.
British recycling firm Altilium and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will build and test battery cells made using recycled materials from old Jaguar i-Pace (pictured) electric vehicles.
Image: Supplied

British recycling firm Altilium and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will build and test battery cells made using recycled materials from old Jaguar i-Pace electric vehicles in a pilot project to demonstrate recycled battery production is possible at scale.

Part-funded by Tata Motors unit JLR, Altilium and the UK state-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre, the project will run over the course of the next year and take cathode active materials from used i-Pace batteries and make new cells for testing in new JLR EVs.

The rise in EVs has brought with it a race to recycle the valuable minerals in their batteries — primarily lithium, cobalt and nickel — which can be worth thousands of euros per car, and counter China's dominance of this field.

There is also regulatory pressure on carmakers and battery makers to recycle.

From 2031, new EV batteries sold into the European Union must include a minimum of 6% recycled lithium, 6% recycled nickel and 16% recycled cobalt. By 2036 these targets increase to 12%, 15% and 26%, respectively.

Altilium says that its process should also help carmakers hit carbon dioxide reduction targets, as it lowers the need for newly mined materials resulting in a 60% drop in carbon emissions.

Earlier this year, SQM Lithium Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile's (SQM) lithium business, provided most of a $12m (R206.7m) Series A funding round for Altilium.

That followed a $2.6m (R44.8m) investment by SQM, the world's second-largest lithium producer, in Altilium last year.

READ MORE:

South Korean battery maker SK On to cut jobs amid tough EV market

South Korean battery maker SK On said on Thursday it plans to introduce voluntary redundancy programmes aimed at cutting its workforce, as the ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Toyota says it will end Olympics and Paralympics sponsor contract

Toyota chair Akio Toyoda confirmed on Thursday the company will not renew its 10-year contract as a top sponsor of the Olympics and Paralympics after ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Stellantis boss Tavares follows Chinese route to avoid EV tariff 'trap'

Stellantis wants to adopt the low-cost mindset of Chinese EV makers despite the European and US tariffs CEO Carlos Tavares lambasts as ...
Motoring
13 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Liam Lawson replaces Daniel Ricciardo at RB Motorsport
  2. Why the Grand Tour finale has petrolheads in their feels Features
  3. 2025 MotoGP season will have record 22 races in 18 countries on five continents Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | Space gives Ford Territory an edge in a crowded segment Reviews
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants
Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS