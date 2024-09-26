Stellantis boss Tavares follows Chinese route to avoid EV tariff 'trap'

Stellantis wants to adopt the low-cost mindset of Chinese EV makers despite the European and US tariffs CEO Carlos Tavares lambastes as anticompetitive, but the world's No. 4 carmaker must navigate trade barriers on both sides of the Atlantic if it wants to succeed.
Tavares calls tariffs a “trap,” arguing they will hurt legacy carmakers by shielding them from the reality that Chinese rivals make electric vehicles for about a third less.
The best way to compete is instead to “try to be Chinese ourselves,” Tavares said at a Reuters Events conference in Munich in May.
That belief led Stellantis to purchase a 21% stake in China EV maker Leapmotor last October, creating a joint venture giving Stellantis access to Leapmotor technology and exclusive rights to produce its EVs outside China.
The challenges faced by Stellantis in the EU and the US are no different from those confronting all carmakers as they seek to compete with the Chinese globally. However, Stellantis and a handful of others have taken it a step further, establishing partnerships with Chinese carmakers to stay competitive.
Stellantis is making Leapmotor EVs at its Tychy plant in Poland alongside models from better-known brands Fiat, Jeep and Alfa Romeo.
Tavares says Stellantis could make Leapmotor EVs in North America.
But applying the same strategy in Europe and the US is difficult because the regions have sharply different approaches to Chinese EVs and the underlying technology.
Chinese EVs are already on sale in Europe; and factories to make more are being built — with subsidies from individual countries competing for plants.
European carmakers are embracing Chinese technology. Volkswagen has bought a stake in China's Xpeng to jointly develop cheaper EVs for the Chinese market.
Many auto experts see this as a blueprint for future partnerships.
“We believe many of our competitors will turn to Chinese companies ... to use their platform globally,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in July, adding the US carmaker will develop its own core EV technology instead.
Such partnerships are far more challenging in the US. The Biden administration has slapped a 100% tariff on Chinese-made EVs, championed US production through the $430bn (R7.39-trillion) Inflation Reduction Act and targeted Chinese car components.
The US government now proposes barring Chinese software and hardware from vehicles on American roads, which could be its most powerful weapon yet to block Chinese EVs.
Stellantis could theoretically produce Leapmotor EVs at US plants, but with non-Chinese parts and US wages any savings could be minimal.
The real problem for Stellantis would be political.
For instance, US Republican Senator Marco Rubio and others have fiercely criticised a planned Ford battery plant in Michigan using technology licensed from Chinese company CATL .
Stellantis' contrasting US and European options highlight differences in trade strategies on both sides of the Atlantic.
Protectionist moves have divided carmakers and executives, with some, like Tavares, rejecting the need for tariffs, especially German carmakers reliant on China for profits.
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse argues that as China dominates EV raw materials and components, a trade war would hurt Europe.
“There is no Green Deal in Europe without resources from China,” Zipse said in May.
But some US carmakers favour tariffs.
Ford's Farley says tariffs level the playing field, giving US carmakers a short window to match Chinese rivals' ability to make cheaper EVs.
Industry observers say regardless of tariffs, China's EV industry will become a global powerhouse.
Leapmotor and Stellantis open orders for budget EVs in Europe
'Give them time'
US executives said two European Commission reports released this year — detailing Chinese government assistance including direct EV purchase subsidies, cheap corporate loans, cheap electricity, and cheap or even free land — prove protection is needed.
Chinese companies dominate raw materials from rare earths to graphite, undercutting Western rivals on price.
In June, the US government reinstated a 25% tariff on Chinese artificial and natural graphite.
“As long as the market stays unbalanced ... tariffs should stay in place,” said Chris Burns, CEO of battery materials company Novonix, which has received $203m (R3.49bn) in US grants and tax credits to scale up synthetic graphite anode production at a Tennessee plant.
Detroit's carmakers also need better EV models to compete, said Tim Piechowski, portfolio manager at ACR Alpine Capital Research, a General Motors investor.
“This (tariffs) does give them time,” Piechowski said.
'Carrot and stick'
The EU has proposed tariffs of up to 35.3%, but cannot shut out Chinese carmakers because the 27-country bloc has a common set of rules for members and outsiders to play by.
“The aim is to remain open to competition from China, but on fair terms,” a European Commission spokesperson said.
Andy Palmer, former COO of Nissan and currently chair of Slovak battery maker InoBat, part-owned by China's Gotion High-tech, said the EU must rely on a “combination of carrot and stick to bring the Chinese in, so at least they're making locally”.
Stellantis' Tavares says tariffs hurt exports because protected carmakers are under no pressure to lower prices.
“When you get used to protection, it's very difficult to get rid of,” Tavares told Reuters in May.
Stellantis is instead leaning on cheaper models like its upcoming Citroën e-C3, which will start at €20,000 (about R366,879), and its Leapmotor EVs to compete.
A number of carmakers have back-pedalled on electrification targets, but Stellantis said its targets of 100% EV sales in Europe and 50% in the US by 2030 remain in place.
Moshiel Biton, CEO of Israeli battery materials company Addionics, which plans a $400m (R6.87bn) US factory for cathode materials, said legacy carmakers must develop better EVs to compete instead of simply embracing Chinese technology.
“If they just try to do copy and paste, they can't compete with the Chinese on cost,” Biton said. “Innovation is mandatory or they face a dead end.”
