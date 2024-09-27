Toyota's global production fell 11% in August, declining for a seventh straight month, dragged lower by a typhoon and a certification scandal in Japan and a pause in output for two sport utility vehicles in the US.
Output for August slumped to 709,571 vehicles with production in its home market tumbling 22%.
Toyota global output falls for seventh straight month in August
Image: SOE ZEYA TUN
