Toyota global output falls for seventh straight month in August

27 September 2024 - 08:22 By Reuters
Toyota's global production fell 11% in August, declining for a seventh straight month, dragged lower by a typhoon and a certification scandal in Japan and a pause in output for two sport utility vehicles in the US.

Output for August slumped to 709,571 vehicles with production in its home market tumbling 22%.

