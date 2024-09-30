news

EU to vote on October 4 to finalise tariffs for China-made EVs: Bloomberg News

30 September 2024 - 08:53 By Reuters
The EU is planning to vote on whether to introduce tariffs as high as 45% on imported electric vehicles made in China on October 4, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Member states have received a draft of the regulation for the proposed measures, the report said, adding the new date could change.

According to the report, the vote among the bloc's member states was slightly delayed amid last-minute negotiations with Beijing to try to find a resolution that would avoid the new levies.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China, on top of the EU's standard 10% car import duty.

The proposed final duties will be subject to a vote by the EU's 27 members. They will be implemented by the end of October unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members representing 65% of the EU population votes against the levies.

BYD recalling 97,000 EVs over steering component fault

BYD has informed the Chinese regulator it is recalling nearly 97,000 electric vehicles for a manufacturing fault involving a steering control unit ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Toyota global output falls for seventh straight month in August

Output for August slumped to 709,571 vehicles.
Motoring
3 days ago

JLR, Altilium to test EV batteries made with recycled materials

British recycling firm Altilium and Jaguar Land Rover will build and test battery cells made using recycled materials from old Jaguar i-Pace electric ...
Motoring
3 days ago
