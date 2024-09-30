news

Fuel prices cut — this is what you will pay from Wednesday

Drop in international fuel prices, stronger rand are behind the decreases

30 September 2024 - 11:32
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The prices of all grades of fuel drop by more than R1 a litre on Wednesday.
The prices of all grades of fuel drop by more than R1 a litre on Wednesday.
Image: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT/GALLO IMAGES

As predicted, fuel prices will decrease across the board on Wednesday when monthly adjustments are made by the department of mineral resources and energy.

It is the fifth consecutive month of fuel price cuts, and motorists can look forward to paying R1.06/l  less for 93 unleaded petrol, R1.14/l  less for 95 unleaded, R1.12/l  less for 0.005% sulphur diesel and a R1.14/l  cut in the price of 0.05% sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will cost R1.11/l  less.

The differentials between 95 and 93 petrol are adjusted at the beginning of each quarter and account for the different price adjustments between the two grades.

The department attributed the decreases to a drop in international fuel prices and the rand appreciating against the dollar during the period under review. The rand strengthened from R18.06 to R17.67 between August 30 and September 26.

From Wednesday the following prices will apply:

Inland

  • Petrol 93 — R20.73
  • Petrol 95 — R21.05
  • Diesel 0.05% — R18.45
  • Diesel 0.005% — R18.57

Coast

  • Petrol 93 — R19.94
  • Petrol 95 — R20.26
  • Diesel 0.05% — R17.66
  • Diesel 0.005% — R17.81.

 

READ MORE:

How much you can expect to save at the fuel pumps in October

The Automobile Association says unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund indicate significant reductions to fuel prices across the board in ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Why can't South Africa's roads handle snow?

Icy conditions affect the northern hemisphere much more but don’t cause the type of road havoc that affected Mzansi at the weekend
Motoring
1 week ago

Fuel prices set for substantial decreases in October, says AA

South African motorists can expect another significant fuel price reduction to kick off summer, says the Automobile Association.
Motoring
1 week ago

REVIEW | Mercedes E220d is polished but pricey

The executive sedan has winning fuel economy and is more refined than ever but it's expensive compared with the competition
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Recapping six months with a high-miler Mercedes-Benz W123

Unexpected leaks aside, this is one lovable classic
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices cut — this is what you will pay from Wednesday news
  2. One-off Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair is out of this world New Models
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Unpacking the standout attributes of our Ford Ranger Tremor Reviews
  4. These are the 10 best-selling used SUVs and crossovers in South Africa Features
  5. Aston Martin warns of lower profit on supply chain, China woes news

Latest Videos

Health Beat 23 | What the NHI could be — if run well
Israel kills Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, robbing Iran of top ally | REUTERS