Poor demands sees Stellantis extend halt in output of electric Fiat 500e

01 October 2024 - 13:47 By Reuters
The 500e is made at Stellantis' historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, northern Italy. The company previously said production of the model had been stopped until October 11.
Stellantis will extend the suspension of production of its Fiat 500e electric city car until November 1 due to poor demand, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

The car is made at Stellantis' historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, northern Italy. The company previously said production of the model had been stopped until October 11.

Stellantis told trade unions the electric car market in Europe is "in deep trouble", it said in a statement.

A global slowdown in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), partly due to diverging policies on green incentives, has forced carmakers worldwide to adjust their EV plans.

Despite the temporary halt in output, Stellantis reiterated its plan to invest €100m (about R1,919,993,079) in its Fiat 500e with a high-performance battery, while from early 2006 it will begin producing the new 500 Hybrid.

Earlier this year Italy launched a $1bn (about R17,308,150,000) plan to help drivers switch to cleaner vehicles, with subsidies for purchases of fully-electric cars.

