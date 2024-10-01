news

These are SA’s best-selling car brands in another sluggish month

Although the July market rally did not continue in August, the passenger car segment has shown a positive trend in recent months, according to Naamsa

01 October 2024 - 15:07
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota retained its market leadership in September with nearly double the sales of its closest rival.
Toyota retained its market leadership in September with nearly double the sales of its closest rival.
Image: Supplied

New-vehicle sales in South Africa experienced another modest decline of 4.1% to 44,081 units in September, driven mostly by continuing weakness in the light commercial market.

Sales of light commercials, including bakkies and minibuses, recorded 10,914 units last month, a 17.1% decline compared to September 2023. Passenger cars rose 2% to 30,218 units, with sales to the car rental industry accounting for a substantial 28%.

Medium commercial vehicles increased 0.5% to 821 units, while heavy trucks and buses declined 18% to 1,535 units.

In a year marked by economic fluctuations, year-to-date sales of 401,169 units declined 5.8% compared to the same January-September period in 2023, said motor industry body Naamsa.

“Economic indicators in September 2024 showed positive trends, including the first interest rate cut in four years by the SA Reserve Bank, a stronger rand and easing inflation below the mid-point of the central bank’s target range,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“Lower fuel prices further bolstered consumer confidence, offering relief to household budgets. Although the July 2024 market rally did not continue in August, the passenger car segment has shown a positive trend in recent months, boosted by rental sales, currency strength and decreasing inflation.”

Mabasa said with further rate reductions, the costs of borrowing are expected to decline , which may stimulate economic activity, even though immediate improvements in vehicle affordability may be limited.

“Since the decline in new vehicle sales began in August 2023, expectations are rising that the new vehicle market could see improvement for the remainder of the year, due to favourable economic conditions and the comparison to last year’s lower base levels,” he said.

Toyota retained its position as South Africa’s most popular brand in September, selling 10,890 new vehicles ahead of second-placed Volkswagen Group (5,885) and Suzuki Auto (5,023). Hyundai was fourth with 2,841 units followed by Ford (2,823), Isuzu Motors (1,960), GWM (1,740), Chery (1,614), Renault (1,426), Nissan (1,425), Kia (1,284), Mahindra (1,014), BMW Group (961), with Mercedes-Benz (535), and Omoda and Jaecoo (506) rounding out the top 15.

READ MORE:

FIRST DRIVE | Hyundai Exter faces tough fight in competitive segment

Hyundai launched the new Exter in SA this week. The debutant slots neatly ahead of the Venue as the company’s new entry-level SUV model.
Motoring
1 week ago

The rise and rise of Chinese cars in South Africa

Affordability is driving Chinese vehicles to erode the market share of legacy brands
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

EU car sales reach three-year low in August, EV sales down 43.9%: ACEA

New car sales in the EU fell 18.3% in August to their lowest in three years, dragged by double-digit losses in major markets Germany, France and ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These are SA’s best-selling car brands in another sluggish month news
  2. Renault's French F1 employees 'deplore' Alpine engine decision Motorsport
  3. These are the 10 best-selling used SUVs and crossovers in South Africa Features
  4. Lawson slapped with grid penalty for US Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide Features

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...
SA Fashion Week: “Modest” and “Mindful” - but how did Mzansi’s fashionistas ...