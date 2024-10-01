news

Türkiye in final stages of investment talks with Chery

01 October 2024 - 08:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Türkiye's government has been courting Chinese manufacturers to broaden its manufacturing base and accelerate the transition of its automotive industry into electric cars.
Türkiye's government has been courting Chinese manufacturers to broaden its manufacturing base and accelerate the transition of its automotive industry into electric cars.
Image: Mustafa Seven/Anadolu via Getty Images

Türkiye (formerly Turkey) is in the final stages of talks about a possible investment by Chinese carmaker Chery, an official said, as Ankara seeks to deepen its ties with Chinese car makers after reaching an investment deal with China's BYD earlier this year.

The Turkish official, who spoke on condition of anonymity late on Monday, did not specify the investment Chery and Ankara were discussing or whether there was a timeline for reaching a final agreement.

In July, Ankara said Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD agreed to build a $1bn (R17.27bn) production plant in Türkiye with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

Türkiye's presidency said on Saturday President Tayyip Erdogan had met Chery International president Guibing Zhang on the sidelines of an investment event in Istanbul. Industry and technology minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir also attended the talks.

Chery was not immediately available for comment.

Türkiye provides land allocation, extensive tax breaks and supports for new plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle plant investments. The investment support programme requires a minimum 150,000 unit per year production and allows the investor to sell a set number of cars in the local market free of tariffs.

Türkiye, home to manufacturing facilities of Ford, Stellantis, Renault, Toyota and Hyundai, could produce up to two million vehicles annually, with a third of the capacity allocated to commercial vehicles, according to data from automotive manufacturers associations.

Türkiye's government has been courting Chinese manufacturers to broaden its manufacturing base and accelerate the transition of its automotive industry into electric cars.

READ MORE:

Aston Martin warns of lower profit on supply chain, China woes

Aston Martin on Monday warned of lower annual core profit and cut its forecast for production volumes on supply chain disruptions and weakness in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

EU to vote on October 4 to finalise tariffs for China-made EVs: Bloomberg News

The EU is planning to vote on whether to introduce tariffs as high as 45% on imported electric vehicles made in China on October 4, Bloomberg News ...
Motoring
1 day ago

VW cuts 2024 outlook as car demand falters

Volkswagen cut its annual outlook for the second time in less than three months on Friday, citing a weaker than expected performance at its passenger ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These are SA’s best-selling car brands in another sluggish month news
  2. Renault's French F1 employees 'deplore' Alpine engine decision Motorsport
  3. These are the 10 best-selling used SUVs and crossovers in South Africa Features
  4. Lawson slapped with grid penalty for US Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide Features

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...
SA Fashion Week: “Modest” and “Mindful” - but how did Mzansi’s fashionistas ...