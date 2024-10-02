Hyundai produces 100-million vehicles globally

Hyundai Motor Company reached a global production total of 100-million vehicles on September 30, a milestone achieved 57 years after the company’s founding. This places Hyundai among the fastest-growing carmakers in production scale.
A ceremony at the Ulsan Plant in South Korea marked the occasion, where the 100-millionth vehicle, an Ioniq 5, was handed over to a customer. The vehicle's delivery followed its completion at the plant’s shipping centre.
The Ulsan Plant, in operation since 1968, has played a key role in the growth of South Korea’s automotive industry. It produced the country's first mass-produced vehicle, the Pony, in 1975, and is central to Hyundai’s focus on electrification. A dedicated electric vehicle (EV) facility is being developed at the site.
Hyundai’s expansion has been supported by new ventures, including its premium Genesis brand, the high-performance N line-up and the launch of EVs such as the Ioniq 5. The company operates production facilities in several countries, including Turkey, India, the US and the Czech Republic. It crossed the 50-million production mark in 2013.
