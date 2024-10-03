news

German finance minister wants government to oppose China EV tariffs

03 October 2024 - 09:05 By Reuters
Germany must oppose an EU proposal to impose tariffs on China-made electric cars and avoid a trade war with Beijing, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday, ahead of an EU vote on the issue on Friday.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Germany must oppose an EU proposal to impose tariffs on China-made electric cars and avoid a trade war with Beijing, finance minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday, ahead of an EU vote on the issue on Friday.

“A trade war with China would do us more harm than good for a key European industry and a crucial sector in Germany,” Lindner said at a conference hosted by the BGA trade association, adding Chancellor Olaf Scholz may have to make a clear statement on the matter. 

