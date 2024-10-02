news

Mercedes-AMG One smashes its own Nürburgring record

F1-inspired hybrid supercar is 14 seconds faster than the Porsche GT2

03 October 2024 - 10:07 By Denis Droppa
The Mercedes‑AMG One is the first road car to beat the magic mark of 6:30 minutes around the Nürburgring.
Image: Supplied

The Mercedes-AMG One has broken its own lap record at Germany's Nürburgring-Nordschleife, a circuit used as the ultimate test of sports car prowess.

In October 2022, the Formula One-inspired supercar became the fastest production car around the 20.8km circuit when driver Maro Engel set a lap of six minutes 35.18 seconds, but the Mercedes-AMG team knew there was time to be gained as some sections of the track were a little damp.

Now, on a dry track, Engel was able to go six seconds faster with a lap of 6:29.09, making the Mercedes‑AMG One the first road car to beat the magic mark of 6:30 minutes. It is 14 seconds faster than the second road-legal car, the Porsche 911 GT2 fitted with the Manthey Performance Kit, which achieved 6:43.30.

“We’ve held the record for road vehicles for almost two years now. But at AMG, we always want to push the boundaries of what is possible to the maximum or even push them a little further. That’s why we have once again demonstrated what is possible with the unique AMG One,” said Michael Schiebe, chair of Mercedes-AMG.

The Mercedes‑AMG One brings F1 hybrid-drive technology from the racetrack to the road. Powered by a 1.6l V6 hybrid petrol turbo engine and four electric motors, the car delivers a total output of 782kW, with the top speed capped at 352km/h.

The carbon fibre two-seater has a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with a hybrid-driven rear axle and electrically driven front axle with torque vectoring.

For the record drive, Engel selected the “Race Plus” driving mode, which optimises aerodynamics and lowers the chassis. As in all F1 cars, the Drag Reduction System is activated by the driver by pressing a button on the steering wheel, which retracts the front louvres on the wings and the upper aero element of the two-stage rear wing.

