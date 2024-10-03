news

Production of new BMW X3 for global export begins at Rosslyn plant

03 October 2024 - 19:40 By MOTORING REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The BMW X3 plug-in hybrid vehicle is exclusively produced in South Africa for global export.
The BMW X3 plug-in hybrid vehicle is exclusively produced in South Africa for global export.
Image: Supplied

Production of the next-generation BMW X3 has commenced at the BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in South Africa.

Starting on October 1, the plant will manufacture the new model for global export. It is the only facility in BMW's production network to build the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the X3.

On August 28, production of the third-generation BMW X3 ended at the plant, after 403,114 units were produced. This concluded the previous model's production run in South Africa.

The fourth-generation BMW X3 is part of the company's global strategy for electrification. The Rosslyn facility operates on a three-shift schedule to meet production targets. The plant’s flexible production line allows it to build both electrified and internal combustion engine vehicles.

The production of the BMW X3 PHEV supports jobs in South Africa, including those within BMW Group South Africa and its supply chain. About 50,000 people are connected to the production and retail networks involved in the vehicle’s creation.

BMW Group South Africa has invested R4.2bn into modernising the Rosslyn facility to support the production of electrified models. A training programme has also been implemented to prepare workers for the production of the new model.

Plant director Niklas Fichtmüller said the teams have worked hard to reach this production milestone, and the start of the new BMW X3’s production marks an important step for the company in South Africa.

READ MORE:

Mercedes-AMG One smashes its own Nürburgring record

The Mercedes-AMG One has broken its own lap record at Germany’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife, a circuit used as the ultimate test of sports car prowess.
Motoring
15 hours ago

Mercedes boss says breaking China's 'confidence crisis' is most important thing

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said ending the crisis in consumer sentiment in China was the most important thing for Mercedes-Benz in the short ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Stellantis' Italian output to drop below 500,000 units this year: union

Carmaker Stellantis' output in Italy is set to drop below 500,000 vehicles this year from 751,000 in 2023, the FIM-CISL union said on Wednesday, ...
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Production of new BMW X3 for global export begins at Rosslyn plant news
  2. Tesla planning to introduce four new batteries by 2026 news
  3. Your ultimate guide to Chinese car brands in South Africa Features
  4. Here's a sneak peek at the new electric Renault 4 New Models
  5. Electrifying new Peugeot e-408 is ready to pounce New Models

Latest Videos

[WATCH] A change of heart: Why this patient’s opinion of public hospitals ...
SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer