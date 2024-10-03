Production of the next-generation BMW X3 has commenced at the BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in South Africa.
Starting on October 1, the plant will manufacture the new model for global export. It is the only facility in BMW's production network to build the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the X3.
On August 28, production of the third-generation BMW X3 ended at the plant, after 403,114 units were produced. This concluded the previous model's production run in South Africa.
The fourth-generation BMW X3 is part of the company's global strategy for electrification. The Rosslyn facility operates on a three-shift schedule to meet production targets. The plant’s flexible production line allows it to build both electrified and internal combustion engine vehicles.
The production of the BMW X3 PHEV supports jobs in South Africa, including those within BMW Group South Africa and its supply chain. About 50,000 people are connected to the production and retail networks involved in the vehicle’s creation.
BMW Group South Africa has invested R4.2bn into modernising the Rosslyn facility to support the production of electrified models. A training programme has also been implemented to prepare workers for the production of the new model.
Plant director Niklas Fichtmüller said the teams have worked hard to reach this production milestone, and the start of the new BMW X3’s production marks an important step for the company in South Africa.
Production of new BMW X3 for global export begins at Rosslyn plant
Image: Supplied
Production of the next-generation BMW X3 has commenced at the BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in South Africa.
Starting on October 1, the plant will manufacture the new model for global export. It is the only facility in BMW's production network to build the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the X3.
On August 28, production of the third-generation BMW X3 ended at the plant, after 403,114 units were produced. This concluded the previous model's production run in South Africa.
The fourth-generation BMW X3 is part of the company's global strategy for electrification. The Rosslyn facility operates on a three-shift schedule to meet production targets. The plant’s flexible production line allows it to build both electrified and internal combustion engine vehicles.
The production of the BMW X3 PHEV supports jobs in South Africa, including those within BMW Group South Africa and its supply chain. About 50,000 people are connected to the production and retail networks involved in the vehicle’s creation.
BMW Group South Africa has invested R4.2bn into modernising the Rosslyn facility to support the production of electrified models. A training programme has also been implemented to prepare workers for the production of the new model.
Plant director Niklas Fichtmüller said the teams have worked hard to reach this production milestone, and the start of the new BMW X3’s production marks an important step for the company in South Africa.
READ MORE:
Mercedes-AMG One smashes its own Nürburgring record
Mercedes boss says breaking China's 'confidence crisis' is most important thing
Stellantis' Italian output to drop below 500,000 units this year: union
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos