Tesla planning to introduce four new batteries by 2026

Tesla plans to design four new versions of its in-house battery to power the Cybertruck, its forthcoming robotaxi and other electric vehicles, the Information reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of its plans.

The Elon Musk-led firm now sources most of its EV batteries from other companies, including Panasonic Energy and LG Energy, but has been trying to ramp up production of its 4680 battery cells in the US to lower costs and boost margins.

The development of the 4680 battery has been facing troubles, with the company losing 70%-80% of the cathodes in test production, compared with conventional battery makers which lose fewer than 2% of their components to manufacturing defects, the report said.

Cathodes, a key part of the battery, helps in creating energy that propels an EV.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has also been trying to scale production of a dry-coated version of the 4680 cells but has been struggling with the speed at which they can make the batteries, Reuters reported last year.

Tesla is planning to introduce the dry cathodes in Cybertruck batteries by the middle of next year, the Information report said, adding that the company plans to make between 2,000 and 3,000 Cybertrucks a week using the dry-coating technology.

By 2026, Tesla plans to introduce four versions of the 4680 that use the dry cathode, one of which, code-named NC05, will power the robotaxi, according to the report.

The EV maker is expected to unveil its long-awaited robotaxi product next week as it looks to shift its focus to AI-powered autonomous technology amid slowing demand for battery-powered cars.