Alphabet's Waymo to expand robotaxi fleet with Hyundai EVs
Alphabet's Waymo will add electric vehicles (EVs) from South Korea's Hyundai Motor to its robotaxi fleet, the companies said on Friday, as Waymo expands in the US.
On-road testing for Ioniq 5 SUVs, assembled at Hyundai's Georgia facility and equipped with Waymo's autonomous technology, will begin by late 2025, they said.
Waymo has about 700 vehicles in its fleet and is the only US firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.
The partnership with Hyundai comes days before Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil plans for a robotaxi product expected to use a custom-built vehicle. Musk may also discuss plans for his company to run a ride-hailing platform that will allow Tesla owners to list their vehicles when not in use.
Waymo uses I-Pace vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors. Waymo is also testing its technology using vehicles from Zeekr, the EV brand of China's Geely. A spokesperson for Waymo said the Hyundai partnership will not directly replace any of its current vehicle platforms.
Uber ties up with Avride for food deliveries, robotaxi rides
