BMW M Fest to light up Kyalami from October 25

04 October 2024 - 13:03 By Motoring Staff
Tickets are accessible via the Howler website. BMW South Africa can be followed on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and more information.
Image: Supplied

The BMW M Festival will return to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from October 25 to 27.

The event will feature BMW M models, including the M3 Touring, M5 Sedan, M4 CS, and XM Label. The locally built X3 and the latest 1 Series will also be on display.

Festival goers can look forward to hot laps for R400 and drift rides for R350, both of which can be booked in advance through the Howler website to avoid long queues. There will also be live performances from DJ Zinhle, Kabza de Small, Uncle Waffles, and Samthing Soweto.

A public preview will be available on Friday, with gates open from 2pm to 9pm. The festival will run from 9am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. M-Lounge tickets, offering different vantage points such as rooftop terraces and performance stages, are available for purchase for the weekend.

Tickets are accessible via the Howler website. BMW South Africa can be followed on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and more information.

