news

Rumours of Stellantis-Renault merger are ‘pure speculation’, says Tavares

04 October 2024 - 08:32 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rumours of a merger between Stellantis and Renault are 'pure speculation', Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.
Rumours of a merger between Stellantis and Renault are 'pure speculation', Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Rumours of a merger between Stellantis and Renault are "pure speculation", Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Thursday when he visited one of the French-Italian carmaker's hubs in eastern France.

Speaking at an event in Paris, Renault CEO Luca de Meo declined to comment on what he described as "rumours".

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported this week that talk of a tie-up has become more persistent, with economies of scale seen as a possible solution to managing the intense competition faced by traditional carmakers.

Stellantis on Monday cut its 2024 profit forecast and warned it will burn through more cash than expected as it tries to revive its US business.

Shares in Europe's No 2 carmaker have tumbled more than 55% since March, the worst performance among European autos stocks, slashing €47bn (about R906,518,600,000) off the company's valuation.

Speculation about a Stellantis and Renault tie-up also arose early this year, with an Italian media report that the French government, which is Renault's largest shareholder and also has a stake in Stellantis, was studying plans for a merger between the two groups.

Tavares and De Meo are attending the Paris Motor Show opening on October 14.

Asked what he would discuss with Tavares at the event, De Meo replied: "I will greet him, as always".

Tesla planning to introduce four new batteries by 2026

Tesla plans to design four new versions of its in-house battery to power the Cybertruck, its forthcoming robotaxi and other electric vehicles, the ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Production of new BMW X3 for global export begins at Rosslyn plant

Production of the next-generation BMW X3 has commenced at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in South Africa.
Motoring
14 hours ago

Here's a sneak peek at the new electric Renault 4

French car company Renault has teased details of its new Renault 4 E-Tech before the official reveal during the 2024 Paris Motor Show on October 14.
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These are South Africa’s best and worst-selling bakkies news
  2. Production of new BMW X3 for global export begins at Rosslyn plant news
  3. Marquez says MotoGP title race is between Martin and Bagnaia Motorsport
  4. Rumours of Stellantis-Renault merger are ‘pure speculation’, says Tavares news
  5. British car industry set to miss 2024 EV sales target, trade body warns news

Latest Videos

Investigating war crimes in Gaza I Al Jazeera Investigations
[WATCH] A change of heart: Why this patient’s opinion of public hospitals ...