Sweden to abstain in vote on EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

04 October 2024 - 10:14 By Reuters
Sweden will abstain in a vote on the introduction of EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, the country's minister for foreign trade told Reuters on Friday.
Sweden will abstain in a vote on the introduction of EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, the country's minister for foreign trade told Reuters on Friday.

Benjamin Dousa said Sweden had considered voting against the tariffs but decided to abstain after discussions with the European Commission.

"We have had very positive signals recently from the commission that they hopefully could go ahead with individual solutions for the auto industry and for Volvo Cars specifically," he said.

"Sweden's line is that the best thing would be that China and the EU together can come to an agreement in relation to the problem."

Sweden abstained in a first non-binding vote in July on the European Commission's proposal to impose the tariffs.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that France, Greece, Italy and Poland will vote in favour, which would be enough to push through the EU's highest profile trade measures.

The commission's proposal can be implemented unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members, representing 65% of the EU population, vote against it in what is a very high hurdle.

