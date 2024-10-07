news

New Jeep Compass to be built in Italy from 2025

07 October 2024 - 14:35 By Reuters
The new Compass will be based on Stellantis' Medium platform, allowing for flexibility on different propulsion configurations.
The new Compass will be based on Stellantis' Medium platform, allowing for flexibility on different propulsion configurations.
Image: Supplied

Carmaker Stellantis said on Monday it will start production of the new version of its best-selling Jeep Compass mid-sized SUV next year at its Melfi plant in southern Italy.

The model will be based on Stellantis' Medium platform, allowing for flexibility on different propulsion configurations.

It will be available over time in fully electric, hybrid and internal combustion engine versions, the carmaker said in a note, adding this would also support its affordability.

The start of the new Jeep Compass production is expected to help Stellantis to, at least partially, revive its declining output in Italy, which has been affected in recent months by a mix of soft market demand and factory reconfigurations for new model launches.

Output at Stellantis' Italian plants fell more than 30% in the first nine months of the year, with a 62% decline for Melfi, according to data by FIM-CISL union. Full-year output in the country is now seen below 500,000 vehicles in 2024, versus 751,000 last year.

In Melfi, Stellantis will also start the production of a new model under its premium DS brand at the start of 2025, while further new mid-sized vehicles are scheduled for the facility in following years.

The carmaker also said on Monday that it would extend production of the new Jeep Compass to North America and other markets in 2026.

