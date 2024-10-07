Nissan said on Monday it would invest an undisclosed amount in ChargeScape and roll out the battery charging technology company's services to its electric-vehicle (EV) drivers in the US and Canada.
After the transaction, Nissan will pick up a 25% stake in ChargeScape, becoming an equal investor in the joint venture that is equally owned by BMW, Ford and Honda.
ChargeScape, which provides software and technology to optimise EV battery charging, competes in a tight market dominated by Tesla and has seen newer entrants such as ChargePoint, Gridserve and BP Pulse.
Demand for automotive software catering to EVs has been on the rise as more companies realign their model line-ups with advanced driver aids and automated features.
ChargeScape expects more carmakers to invest in it over the next few months.
When plugged in to ChargeScape's platform, drivers can also receive financial incentives for temporarily pausing charging during periods of high demand and will eventually be able to sell the energy stored in their vehicles back to the power grid.
Nissan's move underscores its wider strategy towards investing in the bidirectional charging technology offered on its Leaf EV.
Nissan to invest in auto tech firm ChargeScape
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Nissan said on Monday it would invest an undisclosed amount in ChargeScape and roll out the battery charging technology company's services to its electric-vehicle (EV) drivers in the US and Canada.
After the transaction, Nissan will pick up a 25% stake in ChargeScape, becoming an equal investor in the joint venture that is equally owned by BMW, Ford and Honda.
ChargeScape, which provides software and technology to optimise EV battery charging, competes in a tight market dominated by Tesla and has seen newer entrants such as ChargePoint, Gridserve and BP Pulse.
Demand for automotive software catering to EVs has been on the rise as more companies realign their model line-ups with advanced driver aids and automated features.
ChargeScape expects more carmakers to invest in it over the next few months.
When plugged in to ChargeScape's platform, drivers can also receive financial incentives for temporarily pausing charging during periods of high demand and will eventually be able to sell the energy stored in their vehicles back to the power grid.
Nissan's move underscores its wider strategy towards investing in the bidirectional charging technology offered on its Leaf EV.
MORE:
New Jeep Compass to be built in Italy from 2025
Chinese carmakers should be allowed to avert tariffs by investing in EU, says VW’s Blume
Trump threatens 200% tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos