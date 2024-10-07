news

Nissan to invest in auto tech firm ChargeScape

07 October 2024 - 15:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Japanese carmaker said it will pick up a 25% stake in ChargeScape, a joint venture equally owned by BMW, Ford and Honda.
The Japanese carmaker said it will pick up a 25% stake in ChargeScape, a joint venture equally owned by BMW, Ford and Honda.
Image: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nissan said on Monday it would invest an undisclosed amount in ChargeScape and roll out the battery charging technology company's services to its electric-vehicle (EV) drivers in the US and Canada.

After the transaction, Nissan will pick up a 25% stake in ChargeScape, becoming an equal investor in the joint venture that is equally owned by BMW, Ford and Honda.

ChargeScape, which provides software and technology to optimise EV battery charging, competes in a tight market dominated by Tesla and has seen newer entrants such as ChargePoint, Gridserve and BP Pulse.

Demand for automotive software catering to EVs has been on the rise as more companies realign their model line-ups with advanced driver aids and automated features.

ChargeScape expects more carmakers to invest in it over the next few months.

When plugged in to ChargeScape's platform, drivers can also receive financial incentives for temporarily pausing charging during periods of high demand and will eventually be able to sell the energy stored in their vehicles back to the power grid.

Nissan's move underscores its wider strategy towards investing in the bidirectional charging technology offered on its Leaf EV.

MORE:

New Jeep Compass to be built in Italy from 2025

Carmaker Stellantis said on Monday it will start production of the new version of its best-selling Jeep Compass mid-sized SUV next year at its Melfi ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Chinese carmakers should be allowed to avert tariffs by investing in EU, says VW’s Blume

The CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen said the EU should consider adjusting planned tariffs against China-made electric vehicles to make allowances ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Trump threatens 200% tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday said he would slap tariffs as high as 200% on vehicles imported from Mexico as he ...
Motoring
15 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW confirms local pricing of updated 3 Series range New Models
  2. Varta secures €60m from Porsche and shareholder Tojner news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Starlet Cross New Models
  4. Nissan to invest in auto tech firm ChargeScape news
  5. New Jeep Compass to be built in Italy from 2025 news

Latest Videos

TNL2022 | Nthabiseng Mothutsi - Limpopo Baobabs 🌳
TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup 2024/25 - Group Stage ...