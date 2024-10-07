Varta has secured €60m (R1.15bn) in financing from Porsche AG and major shareholder Michael Tojner to cover its debt, the struggling German battery maker said on Monday.
The agreement is subject to antitrust approval, and Varta expects to finalise its restructuring plan this month and have it confirmed by the restructuring court by the end of 2024.
In addition, the German battery maker concluded a €30m (R572.9m) short-term bridge facility agreement with some of the syndicated loan lenders, to secure financing until the conclusion of the restructuring proceedings.
In August the company entered a restructuring agreement with creditors to reduce its debt by almost €300m (R5.73bn), bringing on the sports car maker, who in return will secure access to high-performance batteries for its hybrid and electric sports cars.
Varta secures €60m from Porsche and shareholder Tojner
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
Varta has secured €60m (R1.15bn) in financing from Porsche AG and major shareholder Michael Tojner to cover its debt, the struggling German battery maker said on Monday.
The agreement is subject to antitrust approval, and Varta expects to finalise its restructuring plan this month and have it confirmed by the restructuring court by the end of 2024.
In addition, the German battery maker concluded a €30m (R572.9m) short-term bridge facility agreement with some of the syndicated loan lenders, to secure financing until the conclusion of the restructuring proceedings.
In August the company entered a restructuring agreement with creditors to reduce its debt by almost €300m (R5.73bn), bringing on the sports car maker, who in return will secure access to high-performance batteries for its hybrid and electric sports cars.
READ MORE:
Chinese carmakers should be allowed to avert tariffs by investing in EU, says VW’s Blume
Trump threatens 200% tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico
EU presses ahead with Chinese EV tariffs after split vote
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos