Varta secures €60m from Porsche and shareholder Tojner

07 October 2024 - 15:35 By Reuters
Varta entered a restructuring agreement with creditors to reduce its debt by almost €300m (R5.73bn) in August.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Varta has secured €60m (R1.15bn) in financing from Porsche AG and major shareholder Michael Tojner to cover its debt, the struggling German battery maker said on Monday.

The agreement is subject to antitrust approval, and Varta expects to finalise its restructuring plan this month and have it confirmed by the restructuring court by the end of 2024.

In addition, the German battery maker concluded a €30m (R572.9m) short-term bridge facility agreement with some of the syndicated loan lenders, to secure financing until the conclusion of the restructuring proceedings.

In August the company entered a restructuring agreement with creditors to reduce its debt by almost €300m (R5.73bn), bringing on the sports car maker, who in return will secure access to high-performance batteries for its hybrid and electric sports cars.

