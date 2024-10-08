news

AA appoints Bobby Ramagwede as new CEO

08 October 2024 - 11:24 By Motoring Staff
New AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede holds a MBA, BCom and BCom Hons in Economics from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science.
Image: Supplied

The Automobile Association (AA) has appointed Bobby Ramagwede as its new CEO effective from October 1.

Ramagwede has nearly 20 years' experience in senior leadership roles, including his previous position as CEO of Europ Assistance South Africa, where he led the company’s South African operations and worked on improving operational efficiency.

Ramagwede holds an MBA from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science and a BCom and BCom Honours in economics from the same institution. He has also served on the boards of Life Healthcare and several state hospitals.

In his new role at the AA, Ramagwede said he aims to build on the organisation’s strengths and maintain its relationships with partners, clients and members. His focus will be on ensuring the AA continues to provide services to the public while maintaining a strong business foundation.

