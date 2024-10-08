news

LG Energy Solution to supply batteries to Mercedes affiliate in North America

08 October 2024 - 09:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The battery maker, whose customers include Tesla, General Motors and Hyundai, said in a regulatory filing it would supply 50.5GWh batteries from 2028 to 2038, but said it cannot disclose the monetary size of the contract.
The battery maker, whose customers include Tesla, General Motors and Hyundai, said in a regulatory filing it would supply 50.5GWh batteries from 2028 to 2038, but said it cannot disclose the monetary size of the contract.
Image: Supplied

South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) said on Tuesday it signed a deal to supply electric vehicle (EV) batteries to a Mercedes-Benz affiliate in North America and other regions, sending its shares soaring.

The battery maker, whose customers include Tesla, General Motors and Hyundai, said in a regulatory filing it would supply 50.5GWh batteries from 2028 to 2038, but said it cannot disclose the monetary size of the contract.

LGES declined to comment on the specific affiliate of Mercedes involved in the contract.

Shares of LGES rose 5.7% after announcing the deal, vs benchmark KOSPI's 0.4% fall.

The contract announcement came on the same day LGES released a forecast showing a 40% fall in third-quarter operating profit to 448-billion won (R5.78bn), still higher than analyst estimates as it managed to expand supplies of EV batteries for US customers as well as batteries for energy storage systems.

The most recent LGES SmartEstimate forecasts operating profit for the three months ended September 30 at 438-billion won (R5.65bn)

LGES also said it would have booked an 18-billion won (R232.3m) operating loss without tax credits from the US Inflation Reduction Act.

LGES said it would report its full earnings on October 28.

The contract announcement was made as major carmakers including General Motors and Ford reported weaker EV sales for the latest quarter with buyers continuing to shy away from purchases on affordability concerns, and Tesla reported a smaller than expected rise in quarterly deliveries earlier this month.

READ MORE:

Varta secures €60m from Porsche and shareholder Tojner

Varta has secured €60m (R1.15bn) in financing from Porsche AG and major shareholder Michael Tojner to cover its debt, the struggling German battery ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan to invest in auto tech firm ChargeScape

Nissan said on Monday it would invest an undisclosed amount in ChargeScape and roll out the battery charging technology company's services to its ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Chinese carmakers should be allowed to avert tariffs by investing in EU, says VW’s Blume

The CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen said the EU should consider adjusting planned tariffs against China-made electric vehicles to make allowances ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie working to bring Formula One racing back to SA Motorsport
  2. Cape Town motorist arrested for owing nearly R200,000 in fines news
  3. Tracker index shows where and when you're most likely to be hijacked in SA news
  4. Stellantis recalls local Citroën C3, DS3 models over faulty airbags news
  5. Kia Pride EV is an electric car with old-school flavour New Models

Latest Videos

‘Mudau and Mokoena should play against Congo’; says Bafana legends Motale and ...
'They're all dead': Haitians mourn loved ones after massacre | REUTERS