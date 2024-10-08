news

Stellantis dealers oppose EU 2025 emission targets

08 October 2024 - 08:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
European dealers for Stellantis said they supported a proposal, launched by European auto lobby Acea, to delay intermediate carbon emission reduction goals the EU set for next year as market conditions do not support them.
European dealers for Stellantis said they supported a proposal, launched by European auto lobby Acea, to delay intermediate carbon emission reduction goals the EU set for next year as market conditions do not support them.
Image: Supplied

European dealers for Stellantis said they supported a proposal, launched by European auto lobby Acea, to delay intermediate carbon emission reduction goals the EU set for next year as market conditions do not support them.

"We firmly believe the CO² reduction targets set for 2025 are unfeasible under current market conditions," four groups representing European dealers for Stellantis said in a letter addressed to EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Their position put them at odds with Stellantis itself and is another headache for the carmaker's CEO Carlos Tavares, who is under pressure to revive the group's finances after months of declining market shares and inventory build-up.

Tavares has confirmed a pledge to meet the EU targets and said last minute changes to the regulation were unfair.

Stellantis last week issued a profit warning for its full-year results, and forecast a widely negative cash flow this year.

The four groups, which sell cars of brands including Peugeot, Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Citroen, called for a postponement of the 2025 targets, which could cost carmakers billions of euros in fines if not met.

"The fines would inevitably lead to a reduction in production volumes within the EU, which in turn will drastically decrease the volumes we, as distributors, can sell," they said in the letter seen by Reuters.

Amid soft global demand for electric vehicles (EVs), Acea's proposal is backed by other carmakers including Renault, whose CEO Luca De Meo is also the lobby's president. Stellantis is not part of Acea.

"Stellantis' distribution networks are experiencing significant challenges in meeting the stringent targets for EV sales, imposed by the manufacturer and upcoming EU regulations, while market conditions do not yet support such volume growth," the dealers' groups said.

They added issues such as high prices as well as an insufficient charging infrastructure were "not aligned" with  customer needs.

"We are in daily contact with end customers who frequently reject EVs due to concerns over price, range and accessibility".

Varta secures €60m from Porsche and shareholder Tojner

Varta has secured €60m (R1.15bn) in financing from Porsche AG and major shareholder Michael Tojner to cover its debt, the struggling German battery ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan to invest in auto tech firm ChargeScape

Nissan said on Monday it would invest an undisclosed amount in ChargeScape and roll out the battery charging technology company's services to its ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Jeep Compass to be built in Italy from 2025

Carmaker Stellantis said on Monday it will start production of the new version of its best-selling Jeep Compass mid-sized SUV next year at its Melfi ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie working to bring Formula One racing back to SA Motorsport
  2. Cape Town motorist arrested for owing nearly R200,000 in fines news
  3. Tracker index shows where and when you're most likely to be hijacked in SA news
  4. Stellantis recalls local Citroën C3, DS3 models over faulty airbags news
  5. Kia Pride EV is an electric car with old-school flavour New Models

Latest Videos

‘Mudau and Mokoena should play against Congo’; says Bafana legends Motale and ...
'They're all dead': Haitians mourn loved ones after massacre | REUTERS