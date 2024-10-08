news

Stellantis recalls local Citroën C3, DS3 models over faulty airbags

08 October 2024 - 13:23 By Motoring Staff
Chemical components of Takata airbags can deteriorate over time, especially when exposed to hot and humid climatic conditions.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis said on Tuesday local Citroën C3 and DS3 models manufactured between 2009 and 2019 and equipped with Takata airbags urgently need them replaced.

The carmaker said customers are urged to stop driving the vehicles and contact their preferred dealership as soon as possible to schedule the free replacement. The service takes less than two hours.

In the event of a collision requiring the airbags to deploy, the inflator may rupture with excessive force, potentially causing serious injury or even death. The replacement will return the Citroën C3 and DS3 models to original safety design specification.

Having the safety of customers as the  priority, Citroën said it is committed to contacting owners and custodians of the affected C3 and DS3 models to enable the repairs as quickly and conveniently as possible.

Owners can check if their vehicle is affected by visiting a dealership, calling 0860-738-472 (option 2) or visiting the Citroën website to check their VIN number.

