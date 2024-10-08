news

CLEAN CARS

Eastern Cape gets multibillion-rand solar EV charging investment

R11.4bn project will form part of a national off-grid charging solution

09 October 2024 - 10:59
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

Cape-based company Zero Carbon Charge says it is investing R11.4bn in the rollout of solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the Eastern Cape, starting in the first quarter of 2025...

