Hyundai prices $3bn India IPO at 1,865 — 1,960 rupees per share

09 October 2024 - 09:24
Hyundai Motor India has set a price range of 1,865 rupees (R387) to 1,960 rupees (R404) for its initial public offering (IPO) that opens next week for subscriptions, an advertisement in the Financial Express newspaper showed on Wednesday.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Indian unit of the Korean carmaker is offering a discount of 186 rupees (R38) per share to eligible employees in the IPO, the advertisement showed.

The $3bn (R52.78bn) IPO, India's largest ever, will open for subscriptions for big institutional investors on October 14 and invite bids from retail and other categories from October 15 to 17.

