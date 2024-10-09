Hyundai Motor India has set a price range of 1,865 rupees (R387) to 1,960 rupees (R404) for its initial public offering (IPO) that opens next week for subscriptions, an advertisement in the Financial Express newspaper showed on Wednesday.
The Indian unit of the Korean carmaker is offering a discount of 186 rupees (R38) per share to eligible employees in the IPO, the advertisement showed.
The $3bn (R52.78bn) IPO, India's largest ever, will open for subscriptions for big institutional investors on October 14 and invite bids from retail and other categories from October 15 to 17.
Hyundai prices $3bn India IPO at 1,865 — 1,960 rupees per share
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Hyundai Motor India has set a price range of 1,865 rupees (R387) to 1,960 rupees (R404) for its initial public offering (IPO) that opens next week for subscriptions, an advertisement in the Financial Express newspaper showed on Wednesday.
The Indian unit of the Korean carmaker is offering a discount of 186 rupees (R38) per share to eligible employees in the IPO, the advertisement showed.
The $3bn (R52.78bn) IPO, India's largest ever, will open for subscriptions for big institutional investors on October 14 and invite bids from retail and other categories from October 15 to 17.
MORE:
GM CEO Barra assures investors more profitable days are ahead
Stellantis recalls local Citroën C3, DS3 models over faulty airbags
EU backing for China EV tariffs shows Berlin’s waning influence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos