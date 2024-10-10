Volvo Cars said on Wednesday its deputy CEO Bjorn Annwall will leave the group as part of a reorganisation designed to increase simplicity, speed and collaboration and reduce complexity in the organisation.
The automotive industry faces headwinds driven by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties that impact car makers, including market sentiment, rapid technology shifts and supply chains, Volvo Cars said in a statement.
“We are now regrouping our commercial leadership team with a focus on making Volvo Cars even stronger with increased speed and efficiency,” CEO Jim Rowan said.
Volvo Cars deputy CEO to step down in management reshuffle
Image: Supplied
