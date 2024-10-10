news

Volvo Cars deputy CEO to step down in management reshuffle

10 October 2024 - 08:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday its deputy CEO Bjorn Annwall (pictured) will leave the group as part of a reorganisation designed to increase simplicity, speed and collaboration and reduce complexity in the organisation.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday its deputy CEO Bjorn Annwall (pictured) will leave the group as part of a reorganisation designed to increase simplicity, speed and collaboration and reduce complexity in the organisation.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Cars said on Wednesday its deputy CEO Bjorn Annwall will leave the group as part of a reorganisation designed to increase simplicity, speed and collaboration and reduce complexity in the organisation.

The automotive industry faces headwinds driven by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties that impact car makers, including market sentiment, rapid technology shifts and supply chains, Volvo Cars said in a statement.

“We are now regrouping our commercial leadership team with a focus on making Volvo Cars even stronger with increased speed and efficiency,” CEO Jim Rowan said.

READ MORE

Indian tycoon Ratan Tata dies at 86

Tata was one of India's most powerful business leaders
Motoring
5 hours ago

Eastern Cape gets multibillion-rand solar EV charging investment

The R11.4bn project will form part of a national off-grid charging solution for EVs.
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla's Musk heads to Hollywood to unveil robotaxi, field many questions

Tesla faces a watershed moment on Thursday when CEO Elon Musk takes the stage at the Warner Bros Hollywood studio to unveil much-delayed plans for a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. This is the new VW Tayron and it's coming to South Africa New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  3. Shift to EV-only future would spell job losses, warns Toyota chair Toyoda news
  4. Hot Wheels and Formula One is a match made in 'die-cast' heaven news
  5. Indian tycoon Ratan Tata dies at 86 news

Latest Videos

CIC President Julius S Malema Addresses The #EFFPresser
Buyer's Guide Ep64 | BMW 320d, Ford Ecosport, Honda Civic RS, Nissan NP200, ...