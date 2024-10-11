news

Stellantis CEO Tavares says EU carbon rules push industry costs up 40%

11 October 2024 - 16:17 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Friday EU carbon emission rules impose 40% higher costs on the car-making industry at a time when customers are reluctant to buy expensive electric vehicles.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Friday EU carbon emission rules impose 40% higher costs on the car-making industry at a time when customers are reluctant to buy expensive electric vehicles.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Friday EU carbon emission rules impose 40% higher costs on the car-making industry at a time when customers are reluctant to buy expensive electric vehicles (EVs).

Further pressure, particularly in the EV market, is also coming from Chinese competition, which Tavares said benefited from a further 30% advantage on costs,

“This is generating unbearable tension” on the industry, he said, speaking before an Italian parliamentary committee in Rome.

Energy costs in Italy were too high, double that of Spain, another European country where Stellantis has manufacturing facilities.

“It's a significant disadvantage,” said Tavares, who is under pressure to revive the group's results after a profit warning last week.

Stellantis CEO Tavares to retire in 2026 as carmaker struggles in North America

Chrysler parent Stellantis confirmed on Thursday that CEO Carlos Tavares would retire at the end of his contract in early 2026, and announced major ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Stellantis' suppliers, which often are small businesses, will have to bear a share of the cost reduction efforts the group needs to achieve, Tavares said.

He added the market was unable to “absorb” EVs unless they had the same prices of traditional petrol vehicles and state-funded consistent purchase incentives were the only way to support demand.

Tavares, however, reiterated he was not asking for any changes in the EU carbon emission reduction regulation, including the intermediate carbon targets set for next year, as recently proposed by the European car lobby ACEA and other manufacturers, including Renault.

“We are ready,” he said. “We just demand stability in regulation”.

Politicians in Italy have repeatedly criticised Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo and Jeep, for its falling automotive production in the country.

The company's output in Italy is expected to fall below 500,000 vehicles this year, from 751,000 in 2023.

READ MORE:

VW's deliveries drop, highlighting Europe's car industry challenges

Volkswagen Group on Friday reported a 7% decline in third-quarter global deliveries, showing how Europe's car industry is facing tough challenges, ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

BMW and Mercedes quarterly sales drop on weak China

Sluggish demand and stiff competition in China hit third quarter sales at BMW and Mercedes, the German luxury carmakers said on Thursday.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Bosch, Tenstorrent to collaborate on standardising automotive chips

German industrial giant Bosch will collaborate with US chip startup Tenstorrent to develop a platform for standardising the building blocks of ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Well-priced Omoda C9 takes on BMW and Mercedes New Models
  2. Polestar expects positive fourth-quarter despite slow demand news
  3. Stellantis CEO Tavares says EU carbon rules push industry costs up 40% news
  4. VW's deliveries drop, highlighting Europe's car industry challenges news
  5. BMW Skytop to be produced in limited numbers New Models

Latest Videos

MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments
Joe Root and Harry Brook reflect on hitting England's highest ever Test ...