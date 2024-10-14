news

Trump suggests tariffs higher than 200% on vehicles from Mexico

14 October 2024 - 08:17 By Reuters
Donald Trump has previously pledged that if elected again as president he would set a 100% duty on imported cars and trucks with the goal of aiding the domestic auto industry.
Image: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday suggested he could impose tariffs higher than 200% on vehicles imported from Mexico, saying his aim would be to prevent the selling of cars from Mexico into the US.

"All I'm doing is saying 'I'll put 200 or 500, I don't care'. I'll put a number where they can't sell one car," he said during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday.

"I don't want them hurting our car companies."

Trump, facing Democrat Kamala Harris in a tight race, has previously pledged that if elected again as president he would set a 100% duty on imported cars and trucks with the goal of aiding the domestic auto industry. While speaking at a rally last week in Juneau, Wisconsin, Trump doubled the figure.

"When I use 200 I'm using it as a number," he said during the Fox News interview.

"I don't want their car. They will not be able to sell cars. I'm not going to let them build a factory right across the border and sell millions of cars into the US and destroy Detroit further."

Trump previously threatened large tariffs on cars from Mexico as president and as a candidate in 2016. Imposing up to 25% tariffs on Mexican autos and components could have severe impacts on the industry and hike vehicle costs, carmakers said in 2019.

At Trump's instigation, in 2018 the US, Mexico and Canada renegotiated North America's free trade agreement, adding provisions that US officials said would keep more of the heavily regionalised auto manufacturing sector in the US.

