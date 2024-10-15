news

Global EV sales up 30.5% in September as China shines, Europe recuperates

15 October 2024 - 08:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EVs, whether fully electric or plug-in hybrids, sold worldwide reached 1.69-million in September, Rho Motion data showed.
EVs, whether fully electric or plug-in hybrids, sold worldwide reached 1.69-million in September, Rho Motion data showed.
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose by an annual 30.5% in September as China surpassed its record numbers recorded in August and Europe resumed growth, market research firm Rho Motion said on Tuesday.

Gains in the US market have been slow and steady in anticipation of the November 5 presidential election, which makes it difficult to predict future trends in the country, data manager Charles Lester told Reuters.

Why it's important

Chinese carmakers are seeking to grow their sales in the EU despite import duties of up to 45% and amid cooling global demand for electric cars. Chinese and European carmakers were going head-to-head at the Paris car show on Monday.

By the numbers

EVs, whether fully electric (BEV) or plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), sold worldwide reached 1.69-million in September, Rho Motion data showed.

Sales in China jumped 47.9% in September and reached 1.12-million vehicles, while in the US and Canada they were up 4.3% to 0.15-million.

In Europe, EV sales rose 4.2% to 0.3-million units, thanks to a 24% jump in the UK and gains in Italy, Germany and Denmark, Lester said.

Key quotes

In the Chinese market, the penetration rate of BEV and PHEV is growing faster than some expected and sales "could be a record every month until the end of the year", Lester said.

He said  Germany's 7% year-on-year growth was "definitely positive news", and  intermediate carbon emission reduction goals set in the EU for next year will test the bloc's market.

Rho Motion expects EV sales in Europe to reach 3.78-million vehicles in 2025 and 9.78-million in 2030, respectively 24% and 19% lower than in previous estimates, automotive research lead William Roberts told Reuters.

Context

France announced plans earlier this month to reduce its support for EV buyers, while Germany in September agreed on tax relief for companies on their EV sales, after ending a subsidy scheme designed to help speed up the green transition last year.

BYD tells EU to 'stay away' from tariffs as it expands European supply chain

Chinese EV giant BYD on Monday slammed the EU's planned tariffs on Chinese-made EVs but said it planned to make almost all the cars it sells in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Stellantis CEO Tavares in Paris spotlight over US crisis

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares kicked off a packed schedule of public events at the Paris motor show on Monday with defiant comments about the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Deluxe EVs and floating cars debut at Paris Motor Show

Chinese and European carmakers are launching new models at the Paris Motor Show on Monday, both focusing heavily on their electric vehicle ranges.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen says he's not really thinking about his F1 future Motorsport
  2. Fuel price hikes likely in November, warns AA news
  3. BMW's Zipse says Europe must cancel petrol engine ban to reduce reliance on ... news
  4. What South Africans really think about New Energy Vehicles Features
  5. Exclusive Alpine A110 R Ultime storms into Paris Motor Show New Models

Latest Videos

The story of Kaizer Motaung's "Chincha Guluva" nickname | Pulse of a Nation
Kaizer Chiefs History 1970s | Soweto Derby - Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates