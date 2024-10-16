news

Stellantis to pause more production in Italy because of tough conditions

16 October 2024 - 14:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellantis will next month suspend activities at some assembly and engine plants in Italy, including for the Fiat Panda city car, in response to tough market conditions, the carmaker said on Wednesday.
Stellantis will next month suspend activities at some assembly and engine plants in Italy, including for the Fiat Panda city car, in response to tough market conditions, the carmaker said on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis will next month suspend activities at some assembly and engine plants in Italy, including for the Fiat Panda city car, in response to tough market conditions, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

The planned stoppages will affect the Pomigliano d'Arco, Termoli and Pratola Serra factories on several days during the November 11-29 period, Stellantis Italy said in a statement, adding it had informed trade unions.

Stellantis has industry-wide challenges such as low demand for more expensive electric vehicles and competition from China. It is also grappling with excess US inventories that have led it to cut profit and cash flow forecasts. In Italy, it has already suspended production at the historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, which makes the electric Fiat 500 city car and two Maserati sports cars, until November 1.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Franco-Italian-American group said it was determined to “ensure the continuity” of its Italian operations, but noted it was facing “a challenging path requiring difficult choices and offering no easy solutions”.

Increasing cost of new vehicles drives buyers to used market

Prices surge 4.4% year-on-year compared with 0.6% for pre-owned vehicles, index shows
Lifestyle
18 hours ago

Chinese carmakers’ plans to build vehicles in Europe

Some Chinese carmakers are looking to set up manufacturing and assembly plants in Europe, hoping to sell more lower-cost cars in the region to ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Fuel price hikes likely in November, warns AA

The five-month trend of fuel decreases is set to end in November, says the Automobile Association
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Verstappen and Norris ready to lock horns in Texas Motorsport
  2. The new Ford Transit Custom Sport is a load-lugger with attitude New Models
  3. Stellantis to pause more production in Italy because of tough conditions news
  4. REVIEW | Toyota Land Cruiser Prado evolves without losing its edge Reviews
  5. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé gets a refresh New Models

Latest Videos

How this Soweto project rolls out its own NHI
Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 16 October 2024