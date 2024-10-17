news

Kia reveals boot liner made using plastic from Pacific garbage patch

17 October 2024 - 09:09 By Motoring Staff
Kia said the liner matches the durability and utility of conventional products, and includes a QR code providing details about the collaboration and product creation.
Image: Supplied

Kia has announced a new car accessory made from plastic recovered from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch as part of its collaboration with The Ocean Cleanup.

This limited-edition boot liner for the upcoming Kia EV3 model is a result of the partnership which focuses on extracting harmful plastic from the oceans.

Kia has been working with The Ocean Cleanup since 2022, integrating the NPO's ocean cleaning efforts into its strategy to adopt more sustainable practices. The newly developed boot liner, containing 40% recycled ocean plastic, will be available in selected markets, including the UK, when the EV3 launches.

The design of the liner, inspired by Kia’s “Opposites United” philosophy, features a pattern reminiscent of ocean waves, aligning with The Ocean Cleanup's process for collecting marine debris.

Kia said the liner matches the durability and utility of conventional products and includes a QR code providing details about the collaboration and product creation.

