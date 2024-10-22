news

GM, Ford brace for investor scrutiny over pricing power, EV losses

22 October 2024 - 08:19 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ford has struggled with quality woes and billion-dollar EV losses that have sent its shares down 8% this year.
Ford has struggled with quality woes and billion-dollar EV losses that have sent its shares down 8% this year.
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images

General Motors and Ford will likely have a tough time convincing investors when they report results that Detroit's pricing power for combustion cars is strong and losses from their EV ventures are dwindling.

GM is set to release its results for the July to September period on October 22, while crosstown rival Ford will report on October 28.

GM CEO Mary Barra said earlier this month profit margins had not peaked on traditional combustion-powered vehicles and EV sales were ramping up.

The carmaker's shares have risen by more than a third this year as GM raised its annual profit forecast twice, bolstered by strong sales of combustion-powered models.

In contrast, Ford has struggled with quality woes and billion-dollar EV losses that have sent its shares down 8% this year.

Analysts from Deutsche Bank have said the carmaker could fall short of expectations for the quarter, hampered in particular during the period by bloated inventories.

Hybrid overtakes petrol in slowing EU new car market in September

New hybrid cars sold in the EU in September accounted for 32.8% of total new car sales, overtaking the monthly market share of petrol-powered ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Wall Street has for months questioned whether consumers will pay for trucks and SUVs at historically high prices as steep interest rates and broader economic concerns loom.

Data is mixed. The average listing price for a new vehicle rose 2% month-on-month in October to $47,823 (R840,890) according to Cox Automotive's latest report. That price is up only about 1% from a year ago, indicating prices have touched a ceiling.

Carmakers have had to lower prices of vehicles as cautious consumers shy away from heavier purchases, a stark contrast from the pricing power companies commanded a few years back when the production of newer models was constrained by supply chain issues.

"Concerns over peak pricing as well as uncertainties around EV strategies and penetration serve as mid- to longer-term overhangs," Deutsche Bank Research said in a note. "We also have the November presidential election that could influence EV policies one way or another."

Ford and GM have focused on producing more higher margin combustion-powered models such as Ford's Maverick pickup and GM's Chevrolet Trax compact SUV as EV sales growth has slowed.

Ford in August canceled its much-anticipated electric three-row SUV, saying it could not profitably launch the vehicle. GM has gone slow on its EV production goals.

The Detroit carmakers have also grabbed significant market share from struggling rival Stellantis, whose sales in North America have been lagging.

Investors and analysts will also be looking for comments on how the economy is affecting consumers.

"Even with a larger than expected rate cut by the Fed in September, there hasn't been a material improvement in auto loan rates or the overall affordability of new vehicles," said Cox Automotive chief economist Jonathan Smoke.

Consumers' preferences have shifted towards economical compact crossovers over traditionally preferred larger vehicles due to their lower upkeep costs and better fuel mileage, US carmakers' third-quarter sales data showed.

The numbers

GM:

  • Analysts estimate Q3 revenue to grow about 1% to $44.5bn (R782.40bn) when it reports results on October 22.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) in the quarter estimated at $2.46 (about R43.25)

FORD:

  • Analysts estimate Q3 revenue to grow about 2% to $42bn (R738.37bn) when it reports results on October 28.
  • EPS in the quarter estimated at $0.48 (about R8.44).

 

READ MORE:

Musk to face questions on Tesla's robotaxi bets on results day

Tesla's investors and analysts will get a chance to grill CEO Elon Musk on his robotaxi plans on Wednesday when the electric carmaker reports its ...
Motoring
1 day ago

US probes Tesla's full self-driving software in 2.4-million cars after fatal crash

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday said it was opening an investigation into 2.4-million Tesla vehicles with the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Top EU countries spend $45bn subsidising fossil-fuel company cars

The EU's five biggest members spend €42bn (R803.73bn) annually subsidising fossil-fuel company cars, according to a study commissioned by ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nine Hour race returns to Kyalami in November Motorsport
  2. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news
  3. Ford reveals price of track-tweaked Mustang Dark Horse in SA New Models
  4. Aggressive 'blue-light brigades' a shameful blight on SA roads, says AA news
  5. Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé 43 and 63 S E Performance local pricing and specs New Models

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English