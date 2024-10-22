McLaren collaborates with Divergent for W1 suspension hardware

McLaren Automotive has partnered with California-based manufacturing company Divergent to produce suspension hardware for its new R45m W1 halo car. The W1, launched this month, is a successor to the McLaren F1 and P1 models. It incorporates Formula One-inspired front suspension integrated into an Aerocell carbon fibre monocoque.
Divergent’s additive manufacturing technology has supported the development of McLaren's suspension systems, including the front upper wishbone, aero form lower wishbone and front upright. The front wishbones, which are visible externally, were 3D-printed by Divergent.
The manufacturing process allowed McLaren’s engineers to make design adjustments quickly, advancing the development of the W1’s suspension components. These elements play a role in enhancing the vehicle's performance and driver experience.
“We are thrilled to have partnered with Divergent, a company that shares McLaren’s dedication to innovation in manufacturing and engineering,” said McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters.
“This cutting-edge technology has enabled us to develop more complex suspension structures in the W1, which enhance the driving experience for our customers and support McLaren’s mission to continually push the boundaries of performance.”
