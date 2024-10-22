news

McLaren collaborates with Divergent for W1 suspension hardware

22 October 2024 - 10:20 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
McLaren has collaborated with Divergent to enhance its suspension hardware, including front upper wishbone, aero form lower wishbone and front upright for the new W1 halo car.
McLaren has collaborated with Divergent to enhance its suspension hardware, including front upper wishbone, aero form lower wishbone and front upright for the new W1 halo car.
Image: Supplied

McLaren Automotive has partnered with California-based manufacturing company Divergent to produce suspension hardware for its new R45m W1 halo car. The W1, launched this month, is a successor to the McLaren F1 and P1 models. It incorporates Formula One-inspired front suspension integrated into an Aerocell carbon fibre monocoque.

Divergent’s additive manufacturing technology has supported the development of McLaren's suspension systems, including the front upper wishbone, aero form lower wishbone and front upright. The front wishbones, which are visible externally, were 3D-printed by Divergent.

The manufacturing process allowed McLaren’s engineers to make design adjustments quickly, advancing the development of the W1’s suspension components. These elements play a role in enhancing the vehicle's performance and driver experience.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Divergent, a company that shares McLaren’s dedication to innovation in manufacturing and engineering,” said McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters.

“This cutting-edge technology has enabled us to develop more complex suspension structures in the W1, which enhance the driving experience for our customers and support McLaren’s mission to continually push the boundaries of performance.”

MORE:

All 799 units of the R69.2m Ferrari F80 have already been sold

Ferrari on Thursday unveiled its new limited edition halo car, which incorporates features used by the Italian carmaker in the World Endurance ...
Motoring
4 days ago

New R45m McLaren W1 does its P1 predecessor proud

McLaren on Sunday took the wraps off its new W1 halo car.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Porsche presents new 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring

Porsche on Friday unveiled its updated 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring models. It's a subtle update bringing with it sharper exterior styling, revised ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nine Hour race returns to Kyalami in November Motorsport
  2. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news
  3. Ford reveals price of track-tweaked Mustang Dark Horse in SA New Models
  4. Aggressive 'blue-light brigades' a shameful blight on SA roads, says AA news
  5. Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé 43 and 63 S E Performance local pricing and specs New Models

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English